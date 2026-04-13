Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb Reunite on ‘The Today Show’

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Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are finally sharing a screen again.

This is their first time as co-hosts since Hoda left the show.

It’s been well over a year.

And it is their first time appearing together on The Today Show in any capacity since their tearful interview.

Co-hosting ‘The Today Show’ again for the first time in over a year, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie introduce a guest. (Image Credit: NBC)

Reunited!

On Monday, April 13, Savannah and Hoda had their Today reunion.

This was their first time co-hosting in over a year.

“Hi, everybody, good morning and welcome to ‘Today.’ Nice to have you with us on a Monday morning,” Savannah told the audience.

She turned to Hoda, placing a hand on her arm.

Savannah then gushed: “I’m so glad to have you here, Hoda!”

“I’m so happy sitting next to you in this chair again,” Hoda expressed.

Savannah agreed: “Yeah, it’s good. It’s just like the old times!”

This is a temporary reunion. Craig Melvin, who became a Today co-host after Hoda left the series, is only temporarily out.

Savannah explained that Hoda is filling in while her usual co-host enjoys a “well-deserved vacation with his family this week.”

Craig has been doing so much in recent months. He recently spent weeks with Hoda by his side as she sat in for Savannah, who was understandably taking time off amidst the search for her mother, Nancy.

The entire ‘The Today Show’ panel, including recently returned Savannah Guthrie and substitute co-host Hoda Kotb, reacts to an adorable elephant video. (Image Credit: NBC)

‘It’s just like the old times!’

This is the first time that Hoda and Savannah have shared the desk as co-hosts since January 10, 2025.

Prior to that, they had been co-hosts starting in 2018.

Though Hoda left the show to pursue other projects, she has returned to help while Savannah deals with her family crisis.

We can’t really say that the mystery and grief of Nancy being a missing person is “over.”

But, sometimes, returning to work — taking your mind off of the pain for minutes at a time — is the best thing for someone who’s in a crisis.

On April 6, Savannah returned to her chair.

She quipped that it was “good to be home.”

It was back in March, during a heart-wrenching interview that Hoda conducted, that she shared her plans to return to the Today desk.

If Savannah and her family had gotten to have a sense of closure, then figuring out the “right” time to come back would have been easier.

But there has been no answer. No one seems to know where Nancy’s remains might be found. And Savannah knows that she cannot simply wait for answers that may never come.

Together, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie listen to a ‘The Today Show’ guest. (Image Credit: NBC)

What happened to Nancy?

This is an unfortunate time to be kidnapped or the victim of certain other crimes, as the federal agencies normally involved in resolving these situations are under serious mismanagement at the moment.

That said, we do not know if competent FBI leadership would have made a difference in this case.

Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped over a weekend. This may mean that the unknown suspect works a 9-to-5 weekday job, and that no one noticed their absence.

Given Nancy’s age and health, many believe that she may have died very soon after her abduction, either due to an injury or from lack of her medication.

But we don’t actually know. Her killer is out there, probably living a daily routine and not telling a soul. Maybe we’ll have answers one day. We hope that it will bring a sense of peace to Savannah and her family.