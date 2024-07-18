Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Painful Decision About Son Rocky She Was Forced to Make

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s only been seven months since Kourtney Kardashian welcomed her son Rocky.

But apparently, she’s already had to make at least one difficult decision for his protection.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed that she was essentially forced to choose between her baby and her older kids during a recent trip to Australia.

A couple in love – and in crisis as new parents? (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Commons at Calabasas )

The family had traveled Down Under to join Kourt’s husband, Travis Barker, for the Australian leg of Blink-182’s world tour.

Unfortunately, the family was not greeted as warmly as Kourtney had hoped.

Kourtney and Her Kids Encounter Trouble Down Under

As the episode shows, Kourtney and her clan were harassed by paparazzi from the moment they touched down.

Kourtney Kardashian attends the Dior Men’s Fall 2020 Runway Show on December 03, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Dior Men)

“That’s annoying,” Kourtney said as she noticed one aggressive photographer.

“Alright, I don’t see us standing out here for a long time if that guy’s here.”

“We can’t let them ruin our whole time,” Kourtney later explained to her kids.

Unfortunately, venturing out into hostile territory with an infant just isn’t prudent.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

So Kourtney made a difficult decision regarding her youngest child.

Kourtney Kardashian Hired a Nanny For Rocky During Her Time In Australia

Up to that point, Kourtney had been by Rocky’s side 24/7.

“The paparazzi are everywhere in Sydney. Everywhere, which is why I’m not taking Rocky out,” she explained on camera.

“But as much as I would love to stay home and be in my bubble, it’s not fair to have my kids all the way in Australia and not take them out to do things,” Kourtney acknowledged.

Kourtney Kardashian attends the TAO Chicago Grand Opening Celebration at TAO Chicago on September 15, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for TAO Chicago)

Kourtney’s Separation Anxiety

Obviously, it’s not unusual for rich and famous people to hire nannies. But as Kourtney explained this was her first time taking on extra help for Rocky.

“We haven’t been using a nanny or a baby nurse with Rocky at all, but now that we’re in Australia, it was important to bring someone so that I could leave the house and go out with the other kids and do adventures with them,” she said.

“I really schedule each adventure around his nap. Then I have a window of being gone. Two and a half hours is my time where I feel like I’m ready to go back.”

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

In a moment that was no doubt relatable to many moms, Kourtney went on to explain that she often felt overwhelmed with guilt when leaving Rocky behind.

“I hate leaving him; I get antsy, like, We’re taking too long; what are we doing?!” she explained.

“I think probably for the next three months, I will be like that.”

Kourtney has spoken about the IVF journey that led to Rocky’s conception, and it was clearly a very long and difficult process.

So it makes sense that she would be unusually protective of the boy. We applaud her strength in making a tough decision for the benefit of her older kids.