Are Justin and Hailey Bieber hurtling towards divorce? No? Yes? Either way, fans sure think so!

Even though Hailey and Justin Bieber celebrated their 5-year anniversary last summer, rumors continue to hound them.

The difference this time? Fans think Hailey is actually hinting at it herself!

After the model posted a cryptic vide , comments starting pouring in, asking Hailey very directly if her marriage is over.

Hailey Bieber attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, December 3, 2022. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

But, What did Hailey Bieber ACTUALLY say on TikTok?

As one of the celebrity world’s hottest couples, Justin and Hailey are under constant scrutiny.

Sadly, it feels like many are just waiting for the relationship to fail, despite how it’s thrived through the years.

So, it’s no wonder that after Hailey posted a suggestive TikTok, things started to go off the rails.

The 27 seconds long video Hailey shared features the beauty lipsyncing to a new trending sound.

A popular trend on the app, nothing unsual there.

In dark lighting, Hailey mouths the words “Mwah, blocked” while appearing playful.

While this may seem innocent enough, the trend coinciding with the sound is to post a video telling off someone who wronged you or calling out a hater or announcing a relationship is over.

Hailey Baldwin attends the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Ah, and there it is!

While the video could suggest a hundred different scenarios, the one fans clung to immediately was the idea that she was “blocking” hubby Justin.

Over and over, commenters on the video posts, “Mwah divorced”, while others implored her to tell them what the “drama” was.

Hailey Bieber attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

So far, Hailey has yet to respond to the commenters concerned, opting to ignore the resurfaced narrative as she has many times before.

And for the record – and we checked – Hailey has not “blocked” Justin on TikTok. Or Instagram.

And he hasn’t blocked from any social media platforms either, before you ask.

So for now, things stay as they are. But how are things going for the couple?

Hailey Bieber attends the opening event of Tiffany & Co.’s new store in Omotesando on September 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images for Tiffany u0026amp; Co.)

Why do fans believe that Justin and Hailey Bieber are headed for divorce?

To be clear, Hailey and Justin have gone out and about together recent, though keeping a low profile.

Even this past weekend, the two went out for breakfast in Beverly Hills.

But the rumors started to swirl with only a day into the new year, when Hailey Bieber welcomed in 2024 by spending time at the beach on a tropical vacation.

By all appearances, she spent New Year’s Eve with bestie Kendall Jenner … with no sign of actual husband Justin Bieber.

Commenters at the time were quick to ask, noting that it’s the Bieber couple’s “brand” to share new snaps for each New Year that comes. When stars change their traditions like this, hardcore fans take notice.

Hailey Bieber attends 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Are Hailey and Justin Bieber heading for divorce?

Obviously, at this point, it’s too soon to say. Unless their Beverly Hills breakfast on Sunday was a diversion, they’re at the very least getting along and don’t appear to be separated.

There have been issues for this couple over the years. And there will be issues for them in the future.

At the moment, perhaps Hailey’s fans are just fishing for drama. Some may be hoping that Hailey splits … and others may just be bored with the lack of any substantial Bieber news.