‘Baby Jessica’ Arrested for Assault 39 Years After Famous Rescue

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In 1987, the story of Jessica McClure Morales’ harrowing rescue from a narrow well captivated the nation.

At the time, she was known as “Baby Jessica.”

On Saturday, April 11, police arrested the now adult woman. She is charged with assault causing bodily injury involving family violence.

She was released from jail on bond, leaving everyone who remembers her story to ask what exactly happened.

40-year-old Jessica McClure Morales became famous as an 18-month-old toddler in 1987. (Photo Credit: Midland County Sheriff’s Office)

This is an unexpected development

The now 40-year-old Jessica McClure Morales was been arrested in Midland County, Texas.

Her arrest follows a domestic dispute between her and her husband.

She is now facing an assault charge.

Despite her rise to fame as an 18-month-old, she appears to have led a fairly normal life.

Until now, that is. An arrest following a domestic dispute may be banal, but it’s not really normal.

TMZ got a look at the probable cause affidavit for Jessica’s arrest.

Police said that, on Saturday, April 11, she and her husband got into an intense verbal argument.

This took place in front of a child.

During the confrontation, Jessica told police, she allegedly scratched him while attempting to shove him away from her.

There is, however, a conflicting version of events.

It took days to safely rescue 18-month-old Jessica from the narrow well, and her retrieval made national news. (Image Credit: Oxygen/YouTube)

It’s unclear who this witness is, but …

According to police records, a witness told them that Jessica and her husband were having a verbal spat in front of a child.

Someone — it is unclear whether or not this was the witness — advised them to not fight in front of the child.

Jessica’s husband allegedly said: “F–k that.”

This, according to the witness, is when Jessica allegedly grabbed him by the throat.

The witness reported that it was Jessica’s husband who shoved her away, which then led her to trip over the child.

If you need a refresher, no one would blame you. 1987 was a normal amount of time ago, not ancient history, but a lot has happened in the world in these last 39 years.

18-month-old Jessica and her family were visiting her aunt in Midland. She fell down a narrow well on the property, falling 22 feet.

It took a massive concerted effort — over an excruciating 58 hours — to free her.

Though she went on to make public appearances as a preschooler, even meeting the president (but it was H.W. Bush so, not really exciting), she has lived a normal life since then.

Until now, as we mentioned. There are still a lot of details missing from this distressing story.