Queen Elizabeth Put Meghan Markle ‘In Her Place’ Amid Bullying Claims, Royal …

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For several years now, the British tabloid press has been obsessing over unproven bullying allegations against Meghan Markle.

And today, the Duchess’ biggest haters are likely overjoyed by claims that the late Queen Elizabeth once lambasted Meghan over her treatment of a gardener.

News of the confrontation comes courtesy of a new book by royal biographer Hugo Vickers.

Queen Elizabeth II sits and laughs with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018 in the town of Widnes in Halton, Cheshire, England. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

“She apparently was rude to one of the under-gardeners and the head gardener went up to the Queen and reported this and the Queen got in her car and went down and tore a strip off her because you cannot be rude to staff,” Vickers said on the “Daily T” podcast (via Yahoo! News).

According to Vickers, Elizabeth decided that Meghan had “been rude to the gardener, so she needed to be ticked off, put in her place.”

The biographer claims that that wasn’t the only occasion on which Meghan and Elizabeth locked horns.

The author also claims that Elizabeth took major issue with Meghan’s decision to wear a Dior dress with an “estimated £60,000 price tag” during a visit to Morocco.

Meghan Markle has not received rave reviews for her Netflix series. (Netflix)

Vickers alleges that the situation “drew the Queen’s ire” when she read about it, and Elizabeth “later let Meghan know” that an outfit that expensive “was an ill-judged choice.”

And then there was Meghan’s decision to rock a wildly expensive tiara for her wedding to Prince Harry.

According to Vickers, when Elizabeth addressed the situation with Harry, he allegedly responded with a comment along the lines of “What Meghan wants, Meghan gets.”

That’s a pretty reasonable attitude to take toward a bride-to-be who’s planning a wedding (a wedding that will be televised around the world, no less).

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a scene from her new Netflix show. (Netflix)

But Vickers is citing this as an example of Meghan’s unbridled narcissism, and he claims that the Queen wouldn’t stand for it.

“Her Majesty did not approve. ‘Meghan cannot have whatever she wants,’ she was reported to have replied. ‘She gets the tiara that she’s given by me’,” Vickers writes in his book.

Again, the British tabloid press will have a field day with this one.

But Vickers’ authority on these matters stems from the fact that he met the Queen “over 40 times” — which really isn’t that many.

And a young bride clashing with her in-laws really isn’t the scandal he’s making it out to be.

This is yet another nothingburger that Meghan haters will use to retroactively justify their hatred of the Duchess of Sussex.