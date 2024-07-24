Hailey & Justin Bieber Headed For Divorce: The Rumors & The Truth

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Are Justin and Hailey Bieber hurtling towards divorce? No? Yes?

Who knows what to believe!

In 2024, it’s been a roller coaster of emotions. First, members of their family were asking for prayers for the couple. Then, the pair announced she was pregnant with their first child.

Not to mention the countless presumable hints dropped on social media by Hailey.

One minute she’s throwing shade and dropping hints on TikTok that their marriage is over. The next, she’s gushing over JB on her Instagram for his birthday.

Is this really the end of Jailey? Well, Hailey is breaking her silence officially now about the divorce rumors, so let’s hear her out.

Hailey Bieber on Divorce Rumors & Hiding ‘Big Secret’

So, it’s not like Hailey hasn’t been forthcoming about her marriage with Justin Bieber before. It’s just that it doesn’t seem to matter what she says outwardly. Seems like the world is just waiting for the marriage to fail.

Whether it’s because Selena Gomez stans are stilling pining over the “glory” Selener days or Beliebers have just vowed to dislike any woman he’s with that isn’t themselves, many people have made it difficult for Hailey to enjoy her married life.

“People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one,” the 27-year-old told W Magazine in an interview published July 23. “‘Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.’ It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy.”

“I used to try to act like it hurts less and less,” Hailey added. “I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less.”

Hence the reason why the couple have faded into the shadows, valuing their privacy above all else. So much so, they decided to keep her pregnancy out of the spotlight for the first six months.

“I probably could have hid it until the end,” Hailey admitted. “But I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly.”

“I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good,” she added. “I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”

But What About WHAT Hailey Bieber Said on TikTok?!

So, where did all this divorce nonsense start? Well, we don’t have time for a whole timeline, but let’s take things back to the start of 2024. Feels like the best place to begin.

After the model posted a cryptic video to TikTok, comments starting pouring in, asking Hailey very directly if her marriage was over.

The 27-seconds long video Hailey shared features the beauty lipsyncing to trending sound.

A popular trend on the app, nothing unusual there. In dark lighting, Hailey mouths the words “Mwah, blocked” while appearing playful.

While this may seem innocent enough, the trend coinciding with the sound was to post a video telling off someone who wronged you or calling out a hater or, more to our point, announcing a relationship is over.

And there it is!

While the video could’ve suggested a hundred different scenarios, the one fans clung to immediately was the idea that she was “blocking” hubby Justin.

Over and over, commenters on the video posts, “Mwah divorced”, while others implored her to tell them what the “drama” was.

Hailey never responded to the commenters concerned, opting to ignore the resurfaced narrative as she has many times before.

And for the record – and we checked – Hailey never “blocked” Justin on TikTok. Or Instagram.

And he never blocked her from any of his social media platforms either, before you ask. In fact, on Instagram, there’s a whole different story to tell.

Hailey Bieber Paid Tribute to Justin Bieber, Aimed to End Divorce Speculation

Now, things took a hard turn toward the concerning in April 2024, when members of Hailey’s family started posting messages about the couple being in distress.

Mere days after her father Stephen Baldwin sparked concern for his daughter and son-in-law by asking for fans to “pray” for them, Hailey took control of the narrative.

The model posted a tribute to her very famous spouse on the occasion of his 30th birthday.

“30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!! that was fast,” Hailey wrote via Instagram March 1.

“words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life.”

FOR LIFE. Seems notable at the moment that Hailey included these two words.

Along with the statement, Hailey shared a montage of photos and video of the couple throughout the years.

One snapshot featured Hailey and Justin at their 2019 wedding, while the couple were pictured kissing aboard a boat in another snap.

Seems like a pretty lovey-dovey move for a couple hurtling towards divorce. Or, maybe it’s over compensating?

Why Do Fans Still Believe Justin and Hailey Bieber Are Headed For A Divorce?

While the pair have been hounded by rumors of a breakup for years, things started getting sticky a the start of 2024.

By all appearances, Hailey spent New Year’s Eve with bestie Kendall Jenner … with no sign of actual husband Justin Bieber.

Commenters at the time were quick to ask, noting that it’s the Bieber couple’s “brand” to share new snaps for each New Year that comes. When stars change their traditions like this, hardcore fans take notice.

Then there were reports that Hailey was over Justin being so “clingy” and the fact that she posted a throwback photo for Valentine’s Day instead of a new one.

And even though they were spotted kissing at the Super Bowl, people still thought these two were headed for the end times.

But as Hailey herself pointed out, there have been issues for this couple over the years. And there will be issues for them in the future.

We’re certain, however, that when/if the time comes that they’ve decided to divorce, we’ll all be the first to hear about it.