Farrah Abraham’s Daughter Sophia Rocks Expensive Goth Look for Prom, Divides …

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Just because Farrah Abraham’s daughter is homeschooled, that doesn’t mean she can’t get invited to prom.

Yes, a human child was educated by Farrah Abraham, but try to put those horrors out of your mind, so we can focus on the prom aspect of this story.

Sophia marked a major milestone this week, and she did it while rocking her signature style.

Sophia Abraham’s goth prom look is drawing mixed reviews online. (YouTube)

She showed off her look in an Instagram post in which she thanked her mom for helping make prom night memorable.

“Thank you so much mother for making this prom such an amazing, fun experience,” Sophia wrote (via Page Six).

“I’m so grateful for my beautiful, caring friends for making this very memorable night so fun. I had a blast, although as a homeschooled person i did expect prom to be a little more than just people watching with a side of dance floor.”

Farrah’s always had expensive taste, so we shouldn’t be surprised that Sophia rocked Dolce & Gabbana.

Not to be outdone as a poster, Farrah also penned a lengthy tribute to the occasion.

“The journey of being a present parent for @sophialabraham 2026 Prom was fun! Unexpected since she’s home schooled & much different then my prom ( in my book),” Farrah wrote, adding:

“I’m very proud of Sophia & the ladies in her group (no new friends & no broke boys) just being the Queens of value you are! Being you is enough.”

Warning teenagers about the dangers of “new friends” and “broke boys” probably isn’t the greatest thing, but if you made a list of Farrah’s biggest parenting fails, it wouldn’t even crack the top 1,000.

“As a teen mom to give Sophia ‘the prom experience’ (better then I had & more fun then the actual prom ), dress shopping, beauty prep days, shoe shopping, nails, limo, the best prom slumber party Lux 2 bedroom suite, best dinner view, pictures, and Support means the world,” Farah continued, adding:

Farrah Abraham and Sophia Abraham chat with fans in 2022. (Image Credit: YouTube)

“Sheers and excited for young adulthood it’s here — LFG!”

Yes, even in the age of AI, Farrah is still posting her semi-coherent word salads on social media.

We respect it, but she might be the one person who actually should use a bot to write her posts.

Like Sophia’s permanent fangs, her goth prom look received quite a bit of criticism on Instagram, but when you grow up as Farrah Abraham’s daughter, we’re sure you grow accustomed to the haters at a young age.

But that doesn’t mean it’s okay for strangers to bash a teenage girl.

We should all be saving our criticism for people who actually deserve it — like Farrah.