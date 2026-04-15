Bunnie Xo Says Jelly Roll’s Libido Dropped After Weight Loss (Before Things Picked …

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Bunnie Xo says that her husband slowed his roll, if you will.

Jelly Roll’s dramatic weight loss is no secret.

The controversial musician has even boasted about how is sex life has improved since he began using GLP-1 medications.

But his wife says that her husband’s weight loss came with “tricky” side effects on his libido.

Speaking to Howard Stern, Bunnie Xo delves into some very personal topics. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘It’s not shocking libido dips too’

In an interview with Playboy published on Tuesday, April 14, Bunnie Xo said that her husband had “slow[ed] down” in the bedroom after losing 300 pounds.

“When it comes to sex, slowing down after weight loss and Ozempic can be tricky,” she advised.

“Big body changes mess with your head and hormones,” Bunnie explained.

“Add a medication that blunts appetite,” she reasoned, “and it’s not shocking libido dips too.”

According to Bunnie: “It’s likely an adjustment period, not a permanent shift.”

In this video, Jelly Roll compares himself to a Ninja Turtle of the Teenage Mutant variety. We don’t see it. (Image Credit: YouTube)

This is not Bunnie’s first time speaking bluntly about her husband and how their sex life has changed.

In February, she revealed that Jelly Roll’s penis has become “severely bigger” since his weight loss journey began back in 2022.

(To be clear, it is not that the actual organ has changed size — beyond the normal size change of an erection. But the human body will store fat in the groin, essentially like making a tree appear shorter by raising the ground around it. A vulva can also change appearance with weight change.)

“I will tell you that it is very true that when a man loses weight, it grows a lot,” she dished on The Howard Stern Show.

Bunnie then joked: “Oh god, he’s gonna kill me.”

‘I was married to a smoke show, and I was still struggling’

Rather than murder his wife, Jelly Roll has actually also spoken on the topic.

According to him, he experienced impotence prior to his dramatic weight loss.

He said that the blame was on his hormone levels, which he likened to those of a “preteen boy.” He likely meant prepubescent.

“You can’t get it up without T. I was married to a smoke show, and I was still struggling,” Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, confessed to Men’s Health in January 2026.

Since his dramatic body transformation, he claimed, sex has become “a totally different thing” in their marriage.

He characterized his rejuvenated sex drive with enthusiasm.

“I’m chasing her around the house, you know what I’m saying?” DeFord gushed. “I’m like a teenage kid again!”

He then made a genuinely comical reference: “I’m like the Pink Panther. I bust out of every corner.”

DeFord described: “And she opens the cabinet, and I go, ‘Hi!’”

Presumably he is not literally hiding in cabinets. Even with his body transformation, most adults cannot do so comfortably.

Ahead of the Grammy Awards, Jelly Roll recorded a video for his followers. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Hey, speaking of Jelly Roll …

At the Grammy Awards, a reporter asked Jelly Roll about the ongoing ICE siege of American cities.

DeFord sputtered at the time, making self-deprecating statements and vowing to have a response within the week.

We just checked our watch, and … yeah, he missed his self-imposed deadline.

With that in mind, perhaps this couple would prefer that people speak about Jelly Roll’s penis’ past performance issues rather than about the current questions about his character.

It isn’t difficult to condemn the Trump regime’s terror squads — unless you don’t want to. It really seems like he doesn’t want to.