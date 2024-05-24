Hailey Bieber Baby Bump Update: It’s Huge!

For those somehow unsure about the bombshell dropped early last month by Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, the following array of photos make it clear:

The latter is most definitely pregnant.

Hailey and Justin broke this unexpected news via Instagram several weeks ago, posting photos at the time of Hailey’s baby bump.

Hailey Bieber attends the third annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, December 3, 2022. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)

Now, meanwhile, Justin has gone ahead and done the same, sharing with followers just how far along his gorgeous wife is with the couple’s first child.

“They wish baby, they wish,” wrote the artist as a caption to a carousal of snapshots, the first few of which feature a very impressive and very large belly on the part of his spouse.

In the first photo of the social media montage, the 27-year old model is cradling her bump while wearing a sheer black top.

She’s also donning a black leather jacket, blue jeans and a pair of sunglasses.

As you can see above, there’s a subsequent blurry version of Hailey Bieber striking the same pose… along with various other images of the pair appearing to enjoy a trip overseas.

This upload marks Justin’s first comments since first alerting the world to Hailey’s pregnancy.

A rep for Hailey previously said the star was six months along, which means she’s closer now to seven months, which means the child will likely be born before this summer is over.

So exciting! Even if the Biebers are not having twins.

Hailey Baldwin attends the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The celebrities got legally married in September 2018 in a New York City courthouse, prior to celebrating with their friends and family in a larger second ceremony in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Throughout the first few months of this year, however, speculation ran rampant that they were set to split up.

In late March, a source sounded pretty confident in telling In Touch Weekly that Hailey was looking to separate from Justin.

“Hailey’s struggling,” this tabloid wrote back then. “She just needs time to sort things out on her own.”

Hailey Bieber attends the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on November 2, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)

Hailey eventually took it upon herself to shoot down these rumors.

“Just FYI,” Hailey began on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 5. “The stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong.”

She went on to describe these claims as “made out of thin air … come from the land of delusion.”

Concluded the mother-to-be at the time:

“I know it may be fun feeding into these stories. But just know they’re always false.”