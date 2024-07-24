Simone Biles Net Worth: How Rich Is the Gymnastics Legend?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

With the 2024 Summer Olympics just days away, Simone Biles‘ net worth has become a topic of interest online.

Simone is arguably the world’s most famous gymnast, and she’s definitely the American athlete who’s generating the most buzz ahead of this year’s games.

So it should come as no surprise that she’s quite well-off.

Simone Biles of Team United States competes on vault during the Women’s Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

What Is Simone Biles’ Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Simone was worth an estimated $16 million in April of 2024.

In 2022, Simone ranked tenth on Forbes‘ list of the world’s highest-paid female athletes.

The cash comes mainly from endorsement deals, though as CNN points out, many Olympic athletes do receive prize money along with their medals.

Simone Biles tries on clothes at the Team USA Welcome Experience Ahead of Paris 2024 on July 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC)

Simone Is Racking Up the Endorsement Deals

But while winning a gold medal can bring up to $100,000 in prize money, it’s the endorsement deals that are really lining Simone’s pockets.

She’s signed lucrative deals with Subway and Powerade, and she has her own signature activewear collection with Athleta.

According to Forbes, Simone raked in roughly $10 million from brand deals in 2022 alone.

Simone Biles of the USA trains on the beam ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 24, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Simone has been keeping busy with endorsement deals since she signed with Tide ahead of the 2016 Olympics.

But that doesn’t mean that she’ll sign with just anyone.

“I’m very picky about the brands I work with,” she told Health in 2019 (via Style Caster).

“Instead of just creating a product, they have to connect with a wider community and have an impact.”

Simone Biles of Team United States practices on the balance beam during a gymnastics training session ahead of the Paris Olympic Games at Gymnastic Training Centre of Le Bourget on July 23, 2024 in Le Bourget, France. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

An Olympic Legend Gets Ready to Return to Action

Simone stepped away from the 2020 Olympics in order to protect her mental health.

These days, she’s said to be in top form and raring to compete.

If the fierce way that Simone defends her teammates is any indication, she’s definitely ready for battle.

Simone Biles of Team United States looks on during a gymnastics training session ahead of the Paris Olympic Games at Gymnastic Training Centre of Le Bourget on July 23, 2024 in Le Bourget, France. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

And while we’re sure that money is not the top thing on Simone’s mind these days, these Olympics could prove very lucrative for the 27-year-old.

The world will be watching, and if Simone is able to add to her already massive collection of gold medals (seven and counting) then the brands are sure to come calling.

Whatever the case, this is an opportunity for Simone to silence the haters and cement her place as the most dominant gymnast of her era.