Lena Dunham Blasts Adam Driver For Tantrums, Reveals She Cheated on Jack Antonoff In New …

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Lena Dunham has a new memoir out.

And as with everything she does, her fans are ecstatic, and her critics are using it as ammo to hate her even more.

In one of the book’s most controversial passages, Lena reveals that she frequently clashed with her Girls co-star Adam Driver while they were making the show.

Adam Driver and Lena Dunham on an episode of HBO’s ‘Girls.’ (HBO/YouTube)

In fact, she claims that Driver frequently lost his temper on set, at one point hurling a chair in her general direction.

She also recalled being thrown around by Driver during a sex scene.

Dunham writes in her book that her “careful blocking went out the window and he hurled me this way and that.”

“Stunned, I couldn’t speak for a moment, unsure of what had happened — had I lost directorial authority, allowed the scene to go off the rails, not given proper instructions? Would I be removed from my command post immediately?” she writes, adding:

“It wasn’t that I felt violated — and I also wouldn’t know if I had, as there was little in my sexual life that I hadn’t allowed to happen, and for no pay. But I felt that something intimate, confusing and primal had played out in a scenario I was meant to control.”

Musician Jack Antonoff and actress/writer Lena Dunham attend The Rape Foundation’s annual brunch at Greenacres, The Private Estate of Ron Burkle on October 4, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for The Rape Foundation)

Elsewhere in the book, Lena wrote of her troubled romantic relationship with Bleachers frontman and acclaimed music producer Jack Antonoff.

Dunham writes that her connection with another man — a boyfriend from her youth — never fully disappeared, even while she was committed to Antonoff.

“I had observed careful boundaries, never taking it far enough that I could be declared out of bounds,” she wrote.

At the same time, she acknowledges that those boundaries may not have been as clear-cut as she believed:

“If I’d wanted to look, perhaps I may have seen that Jack was not observing them as closely as I was.”

She also admits that, despite being in a relationship, her behavior didn’t fully align with that commitment.

“I never stopped flirting,” Dunham wrote.

She said that a hysterectomy “changed the game” in late 2017, and she wrote to a former middle school boyfriend named Nick “with impunity, saying l’d just had major surgery and I needed to be cheered up. ‘Meet me by the bridge? Bring me a stuffed animal?’ I got an answer back in less than a minute: ‘I’m already running.'”

Lena concluded the anecdote by explaining that she “was ready to do adultery.”

These days, Lena is married to Luis Felber, and Jack is married to Margaret Qualley.

Dunham’s memoir, Famesick, is available in stores and online now.