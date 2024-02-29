Stephen Baldwin is asking fans to pray for his daughter, Hailey, and her husband.

For months, Justin and Hailey Bieber divorce rumors have run rampant. The couple has been dropping what fans see as strong hints that they’ll split soon.

Now, Hailey’s infamous father is fanning the flames of these rumors in a big way.

The Baldwin bro is boosting calls for fans to pray for Justin and Hailey … before the actual literal devil can destroy their marriage.

Stephen Baldwin attends the red carpet premiere of Skypass Entertainment’s “The Least of These” at SVA Theater on January 23, 2019. (Photo Credit: Mike Pont/Getty Images for Skypass Entertainment)

Why is Stephen Baldwin asking fans to pray for Hailey and Justin?

In late February, Stephen Baldwin took to his Instagram page to reshare another post to his Stories. The original post came from Victor Marx, a very specific type of internet personality who founded his own ministry.

The original post shares a video of Justin Bieber, which you can view below. Justin is singing a song by Hillsong Worship and Delirious?, titled “I Could Sing of Your Love Forever.”

Hillsong is the infamous global megachurch that some celebrities have worked to distance themselves from, even though the megachurch actively courts famous people. The institution has many controversies, and also played a role in Justin’s dating life before he and Hailey married.

Justin Bieber and his wife US model Hailey Bieber watch Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

“Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey,” Marx wrote over the video of Justin singing.

He asked Christian followers to “take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection, and to draw close to the Lord.”

Justin and Hailey are both devout Christians from devoutly Christian families.

Apparently, his household already keeps the Biebers in their thoughts

Victor Marx wrote that he and his wife, Eileen Marx, and Hailey’s mother, Kennya Baldwin, will “often pray together” for the Biebers.

“There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face,” he acknowledged. Very few would disagree with that part.

Then, Marx continued: “And also the enemy doesn’t want them to draw closer to Jesus.”

Stephen Baldwin attends National Geographic’s premiere screening of AMERICA INSIDE OUT WITH KATIE COURIC on April 9, 2018. (Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for National Geographic)

“So often regardless of the material things or the accolades,” Marx continued.

He claimed of couples like the Biebers that “they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith, marriage, and life in general. So thank you.”

It is possible that Marx intended to write “intends” rather than “intents.” Everyone gets a word wrong here and there, it just unclear if he did.

In a caption on Instagram, Victor Marx suggested that the Biebers are targets for spiritual warfare. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Stephen Baldwin did not elaborate when he reposted the message

He could have included a caption to explain that his daughter and son-in-law are in a marriage crisis and on the verge of divorce.

Or he might have added that the Biebers have both had conspicuous health issues in recent years.

Stephen Baldwin also might have clarified that he always “appreciates prayers” for his family and left it at that. He did none of those … leading fans of his daughter and her husband to draw their own conclusions.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 2022 MLS Cup Final between Los Angeles FC and Philadelphia Union at Banc of California Stadium on November 5, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Truth be told, there are multiple explanations for the calls to pray for this couple that … have nothing whatsoever to do with a marriage in crisis.

For example, sometimes Justin and Hailey’s political activism — such as support of Black Lives Matter — and similar civil rights concerns do not align with white evangelical values.

Anything that might make certain parties feel that their religion’s devil is recruiting two famous Christian’s might be enough for calls to prayer. But, just hours after Stephen’s repost, Justin and Hailey seemed to indicate that they also feel that things are not right.

Stephen Baldwin attends the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival after party for “The Ticket” sponsored by AKA Hotel Residences at Hotel Americano on April 16, 2016. (Photo Credit: Matthew Eisman/Getty Images for 2016 Tribeca Film Festival)

Justin and Hailey Bieber headed to church

Page Six reported that the Biebers attended a late-night church service just hours after Stephen Baldwin’s call to prayer.

Justin and Hailey pulled up in one of those hideous Cybertrucks (maybe they do need people’s prayers after all, if you can pray common sense into someone) at the Churchome Church in Beverly Hills on Wednesday night.

Obviously, we don’t know what led them to a house of worship in the middle of the week. Maybe it was a response to Hailey’s dad’s post, maybe the post and the attendance were over the same concerns, or maybe it was just a coincidence.

In early March of 2022, Hailey Bieber suffered a mini-stroke. She has since gone on to share advice, her experiences, and health resources — using her platform to educate and raise awareness, as she is doing in this still from YouTube. (Image Credit: YouTube)

During the afternoon on Thursday, February 29, TMZ reported that Justin and Hailey were unhappy with Stephen’s messy call to action. Because it exposed what are apparently some very real issues that they’re facing.

The report does not detail whatever the “specific” issue that the Biebers are facing might be. It could be health-related, it could be relationship issues, it could be some sort of crisis of faith.

Whatever it is, Justin and Hailey would love if daddy dearest would resist the urge to clue in the world that something’s amiss.