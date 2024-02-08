According to a new report, those disturbing rumors about Hailey and Justin Bieber may soon turn into a very depressing reality.

Over the past several weeks, speculation has grown strong across social media that the model and the singer may soon end their marriage — with most insiders indicating that Hailey is the one who has grown especially unhappy.

Alleged recent case in point?

Hailey seemingly ditched Justin in favor of Kendall Jenner last month.

Hailey Bieber attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, December 3, 2022. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

It also seems notable that neither Justin nor Hailey has shared many photos of the other on Instagram in quite awhile.

Are fans making a giant deal out of nothing at all?

Not according to In Touch Weekly.

A source tells this tabloid that Hailey believes her husband to be “clingy” and thinks “Justin relies on her so much for his emotional and psychological wellbeing.”

Justin Bieber of Team Matthews warms up prior to the 2024 Honda NHL All-Star Game on February 03, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

This same anonymous source then took things a step further:

“There are times Hailey just wants to end it so she can be on her own again,” he or she claimed.

Between fighting over past loves and old bad behavior — while also disagreeing over when to have children — the spouses “have had a lot of ups and downs. Friends are surprised they’ve lasted this long,” In Touch writes.

Justin and Hailey exchanged vows in September 2018 after having been back together for just three months… following a previous run of dating three years earlier.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin made quite the entrance on this red carpet at the MET Gala. (Getty)

They’ve been open about some of the challenges they’ve faced ever since.

“Marriage is very hard,” Hailey straight up told Vogue a few months after the stars got married inside of a New York Cit courthouse. “That is the sentence you should lead with. It’s really effing hard.”

Then, in 2022, she told Harper’s Bazaar their union takes “a lot of work to make it work.”

The model has dealt with backlash at times over allegedly having stolen her husband from his long-time girlfriend, Selena Gomez, despite Selena never having said a negative word about Hailey… and despite the celebrities even seeming to be on solid terms.

Justin Bieber poses here in February 2020. The singer is going for a shaggy look. (Getty)

“They got married very young and didn’t know what they were getting into,” Radar Online reported in March 2023, adding back then:

“It’s been up and down ever since.”

In Touch is now echoing this same general sentiment.

“Hailey’s grown into a strong individual,” this latest source says.

“As a model, she’s learned how to deal with stress, whereas Justin has been babied his whole life. Hailey sees him as an immature kid at times.”

Hailey Bieber attends 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Hailey and Justin have put both on brave faces in public amid all these rumblings.

In September, the latter paid beautiful tribute to the former on the occasion of their five-year wedding anniversary.

“To the most precious, my beloved,” Bieber began at the time.

“5 years. You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations.

“So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being.”