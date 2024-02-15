Justin and Hailey Bieber made some interesting Valentine’s Day choices. After months of divorce rumors, they could be doing more to show their marriage as rock solid.

When Justin and Hailey Bieber kissed at the Super Bowl, they totally quashed reports of a troubled marriage.

… Right?

Not so fast. Fans haven’t forgotten the months of divorce rumors. And despite Hailey’s somewhat thirsty throwbacks, their Valentine’s Day isn’t inspiring much confidence.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber watch Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

The spark (probably) hasn’t gone out in Justin and Hailey Bieber’s marriage

In a Valentine’s Day tribute, Hailey Bieber took to her Instagram Story to post a series of romantic throwbacks.

One Story photo showed Hailey and Justin cuddling on a boulder by a lake, the singer’s hand clasped on his wife’s butt.

Another showed the two locking lips, kissing while enjoying the night life in Los Angeles.

Hailey Bieber arrives for the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles, California, on November 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Additionally, Hailey shared a photo to her wedding day with Justin.

The two married in September of 2018. They have been married for more than five years, and are approaching 5-and-a-half years of marriage.

Another shot showed Hailey by herself, posing on the beach … but her tee shirt included a print of Justin’s face.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 2022 MLS Cup Final between Los Angeles FC and Philadelphia Union at Banc of California Stadium on November 5, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, she took to Instagram — this time, not to her Stories, but to a post in her gallery — to share a “vday” post. That is how she captioned it.

Hailey’s post included multiple photos of her. Some with her out and about, and at least one showing her looking comfy and cozy and alluringly casual, presumably at home.

The pics show an array of doughnuts. Another pic shows her wearing the hat of the SoCal fast food chain, In-N-Out. There’s even a bouquet of roses.

There was just one thing conspicuously absent from Hailey’s montage of “vday” pics.

Where … is her husband?

Maybe they spent the day together and she didn’t show any signs of him? Or maybe they spent Valentine’s Day apart? That would be an interesting choice for a couple of their means.

Hailey Bieber attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, December 3, 2022. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Are things okay for Justin and Hailey Bieber?

Justin’s own social media shows a post on Valentine’s Day … but it’s a photo of him with Flavor Fav. Not exactly the pinnacle of romance.

It’s possible that the Biebs gave Hailey flowers and that the two had a wonderful and romantic evening, but chose to not broadcast it.

However … given months of Bieber divorce rumors, deciding against sharing (recent) lovey-dovey photos is definitely a choice.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber arrive for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

According to reports, Hailey finds Justin “clingy” and juvenile. Even though he is a grown 29-year-old man

Despite being two years younger, Hailey is seemingly the more mature of the two. And she’s reportedly tired of apologizing for him and feeling like his manager — or a more hinged version of his mom — when he embarrasses her.

We don’t know if that’s true. But Hailey hasn’t debunked these claims … and the Biebers’ conspicuous Valentine’s Day posts seem to indicate that things aren’t exactly picture-perfect in their marriage.