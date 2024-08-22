Selena Gomez Engaged to Benny Blanco?! The Rumor & The Truth

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Is Selena Gomez finally engaged?

Fans have given a lot of scrutiny to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s relationship. Largely because he is such an unknown compared to her more famous (and infamous) exes.

Well, Selenators may be about to double down on their possibly unwarranted concerns.

Because the pop star and actress herself is dropping hints that’s she preparing to be a bride – and she’s looking for help to plan the perfect wedding!

Plus, she wore as diamond ring at the Emmys, so….

Benny Blanco and actor Selena Gomez attend the game between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers in Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 22, 2024. (Photo Credit: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez & The Wedding Planner

Who someone follows on social media is a pretty big deal in the year 2024.

It can signal who is friends, who is enemies, and who is making connections that could impact the next chapter of their life.

That’s the angle fans are taking Selena started following CMG Weddings & Events on TikTok!

In case the name wasn’t a dead giveaway, CMG is a wedding planning agency. Now why would someone need to follow a wedding planner if they didn’t need to plan a wedding?

And why would someone post a photo the week before following said agency in a white dress all while covering up her ring finger with a pink heart emoji?!

Ah, see the story gets stronger still!

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Engaged: Did He Put A Ring On It?

As of Monday, August 22, Selena Gomez has not made any sort of engagement announcement. Neither has Benny Blanco.

However, maybe they don’t need to! You can find plenty of sweet moments on Selena’s Instagram, but the aforementioned mirror selfie is not very subtle.

And also quite intentional. Why cover your ring finger purposefully with an emoji if you DON’T have anything to hide!

And then of course, there is that blind item that Deux Moi. The gossip site shared a tidbut just before the selfie that strongly suggested that Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are now engaged.

“This A-list actress/semi-retired singer got engaged over the weekend to her bf of a year recently surrounded by friends at their usual beach house hang out,” the blind item reads.

But that’s not all!

Bling At The Emmys

Selena is an A-list actress. She was up for an Emmy Award for her starring role on Only Murders In The Building, but sadly lost out to Jean Smart from Hacks.

However, her loss was far from what everyone was talking about!

Selena was seen proudly flashing a diamond band on her left ring finger when she stepped out to the 2024 Emmys at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater Sept. 15. While he didn’t walk the red carpet, Benny was her date for the evening as well, sitting alongside her in the front row.

Now, the ring was actually a Tiffany platinum band studded with marquis diamonds. So, not your typical engagement ring.

Selena Gomez arrives for the 76th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on September 15, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

It’s also worth nothing that Selena also wore four other Tiffany & Co. rings, as well as a diamond cluster bracelet in platinum and a lock bangle in white gold.

So, could the ring have just been a fashion statement? Sure – OR Selena talked the jeweler to lend her a few other rings as a cover!

Guess we’ll have to keep waiting for that announcement then.

Selena Gomez attends Rare Beautyâ€™s 3rd Annual Mental Health Summit at on May 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Rare Beauty)

Are Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco really engaged?

Blind items can be glaringly accurate. As we have previously reported in detail, some blind items warn about very serious matters — like Louis CK’s sexual misconduct — years before they become public knowledge.

However, some blind items are too vague to specify someone in particular. And sometimes, even if the source truly believes it, the news never received confirmation.

Deux Moi is somewhat controversial (that may be an understatement), but that doesn’t have to mean that they’re wrong.

Either way, if Selena and Benny really are engaged, then they’re keeping this to themselves. For now.

There could be some very good reasons for that.

Two of Selena’s previous relationships have seen her besieged by busybodies. Unfortunately, this has even included her own fans.

Selena Gomez attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Hopefully, fans will support her regardless

Selena may be keeping an (alleged) engagement under wraps because fans are weird about her dating life. She’s seemed to come into conflict with fans over Benny Blanco, specifically.

Selenators may be hesitant to endorse this romance because they don’t really “know” Benny Blanco. (Okay, one never really “knows” celebrities unless you’re friends in real life — but they don’t feel like they know him)

It’s possible that Selena is sort of sabotaging herself by keeping most of this romance so private. But also? She doesn’t actually need to worry about fan assumptions. She’s allowed to live her life.