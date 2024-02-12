Hailey and Justin Bieber shared a kiss at the Super Bowl, hoping to put an end to all the divorce rumors swirling about.

Following the Chiefs Super Bowl win, Taylor Swift kissed Travis Kelce on the field as they celebrated.

But theirs was not the only kiss at the major sporting event. It was, perhaps, the most hyped and least surprising, but not the only.

After so many troubling reports in recent months, seeing Justin and Hailey lock lips in Vegas took some viewers by surprise.

NFL player Russell Wilson, Hailey Bieber, singer Ciara, singer Justin Bieber, and celebrity Kendall Jenner look on in the first half during Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attended the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl LVIII took place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11.

The Biebs and his gorgeous wife, Hailey, sit high above the field in a VIP box. They were joined by Russell Wilson, Ciara, and Hailey’s BFF Kendall Jenner.

In fact, it looks like the Biebers actually arrived on Saturday alongside the Kardashian and Jenner family — prompting rumors that Justin would join Usher on stage for the Halftime show.

As multiple people filmed during the Super Bowl and shared to social media, Justin and Hailey did more than just view the big sports game.

They also shared a kiss, on the kiss cam no less.

After months and months of reports that Justin and Hailey’s marriage is in trouble, many fans of the couple felt relief. Justin Bieber sharing a kiss with his wife doesn’t look like a couple on the brink of divorce.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber arrive for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Did Justin Bieber perform with Usher?

After Justin arrived in Vegas, many wondered if he would perform with Usher at the Halftime show.

Usher was a mentor to the Biebs when he was still in his “singing fetus” era, signing him to his record label in 2008.

Ahead of Halftime, Usher’s guest list was not public knowledge. However, though Justin apparently received an invite, he did not end up joining the Halftime show.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Instead, Justin Bieber spent the Halftime show in his VIP seats with his lovely wife.

The two clearly enjoyed the music, however.

Fan video on Instagram captured how much the Biebers enjoyed the show, kiss or no kiss. And considering how the show itself went, that’s no surprise.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 2022 MLS Cup Final between Los Angeles FC and Philadelphia Union at Banc of California Stadium on November 5, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

What does the Super Bowl kiss mean?

It’s possible that the kiss means that Hailey and Justin never had any marital problems at all. If so, this would be a way to refute fan theories about the state of their marriage.

Of course, it’s also possible that the kiss was their attempt to cover for marital issues. They made a public appearance at a major event and kissed, and hope to not have any more questions for a while.

Finally … maybe Justin and Hailey have ups and downs in their marriage. Maybe the kiss wasn’t a ploy, but just a regular kiss — and had nothing to do with public perceptions.