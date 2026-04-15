Josh Duggar Argues Trial was ‘Unfair’ In Latest Desperate Appeal

Reading Time: 4 minutes

With all of the attention on Joseph Duggar’s arrest, let’s not forget about the disgraceful OG.

Josh Duggar was tried and convicted in late 2021.

He has spent every moment since then attempting to weasel out of his conviction and his sentence.

His latest argument claims that his trial was unfair — that the “real” culprit may still be out there.

Josh Duggar will be stuck behind federal bars for a VERY long time. No one feels sorry for him. (Image Credit: NBC)

He’ll likely never stop fighting his conviction

We previously reported that Josh’s new attorney previously represented convicted sex offender R. Kelly.

(It’s unclear who’s footing the bill, as the felonious Duggar had tried but failed to get a court-appointed attorney to carry on with his endless series of fruitless appeals.)

The latest argument — in a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday, April 15 — is that Josh’s trial was unfair.

Not to the victims. Not to his sisters, four of whom were his victims when he was a teenager. But to Josh himself.

Why? Because, as we reported back in 2021, Josh really wanted to argue that the “real” culprit was one of his employees. He thinks that his conviction should be thrown out because he wasn’t allowed to scapegoat the man in court.

In case you need a refresher, back in 2019, the Department of Homeland Security agents swarmed Josh’s business, a car lot.

On his computer, investigators found images and video of the sexual abuse of young, prepubescent girls.

Based upon the testimony presented in court, it sounds like Josh had created a partition on his work computer in order to conceal his crimes from his wife, Anna.

(After his 2015 cheating scandal, Josh had a creepy surveillance program put onto his devices, the same program used by Speaker Mike Johnson.)

It seems that Josh was so busy hiding his crime from his wife that he forgot that the United States government also cared about tracking down and prosecuting people who download and possess horrific material of real children, real victims.

There was a time when TLC’s cameras caught Josh Duggar pretending to be an upstanding man and a good husband to Anna Duggar. Those were lies. (Image Credit: TLC)

He really wanted to make the jury believe that another man was guilty

During the trial, the judge very understandably did not allow Josh’s team to argue that one of his employees had been responsible.

(One has to imagine the argument. That would mean an employee going into his boss’ office, booting up the computer, setting up a partition, downloading horrific content, and then just hoping that the boss didn’t notice.)

Josh’s legal motion also claims that a prosecution manipulated forensic data and lied under oath.

So, he’s essentially saying that he was framed.

But his filing also appears to be a complaint that he wasn’t allowed to frame someone else.

During his time on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting, Josh Duggar was hiding dark secrets. (Image Credit: TLC)

“This perjured testimony misled the jury, obstructed the defense’s ability to challenge the evidence, and violated Joshua Duggar’s Fifth and Sixth Amendment rights,” the filing complains.

Notably, Josh has made a similar argument in a past appeal.

It was not successful.

However, the beauty of Josh’s throw-things-at-the-wall-and-see-what-sticks strategy is that only one thing really needs to stick.

He’s serving a 12-year sentence. He has nothing but time. And he only needs to get lucky in court once. (Hey, that’s great for innocent folks — but chilling when it comes to someone like Josh.)

Joseph Duggar has been arrested for the alleged molestation of a 9-year-old girl. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

There’s an elephant in the room, and his name is Joseph

For many years, Josh has been the ominous dark cloud casting a shadow over his family — while paradoxically shining a light on how sick and twisted the cult truly is.

Now, the tables have turned, as brother Joseph Duggar is the latest member of the family to be accused of preying upon little girls.

Notably, Josh publicly insisted that Joseph is innocent. Of course, then we heard that Joseph confessed twice. But Joseph has also pleaded not guilty in a Florida court.

Regardless, the fact that he’s not the only sibling accused of very similar crimes is likely to be a hot topic as both disgraced brothers go to court.

We hope for safety for all children and consequences for the evil adults who prey upon them.