Hailey Bieber: Pregnant With First Child!

After months of rumors, speculation, and gossip, we can now confirm that Hailey Bieber is pregnant with her first child!

Hailey and husband Justin Bieber shared the news with fans via Instagram on Thursday.

Both parties posted the same carousel of images and photos that showed Hailey cradling a bump and Justin snapping her photo.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Hailey Bieber: Officially Pregnant!

Needless to say, Justin and Hailey received a tidal wave of congratulatory comments from family, friends, and a legion of devoted fans.

“I love you guys soooo much!!!” Kim Kardashian commented.

i love you guys!!!! ahhhhhhhh,” Kylie Jenner echoed.

Hailey Bieber attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 3rd Annual Gala Presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures )

“ahhhh here come the tears again,” wrote Kendall Jenner, who apparently received the news ahead of the general public.

“We are so so excited can’t wait can’t wait what a blessing!!!!!” Kris Jenner chimed in.

Yes, most of the top comments came from members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

We guess that makes sense. Not only are they longtime friends of the Biebers’ but they’re on the very short list of people who have as many followers as he does.

As a result, their comments tend to rack up the “likes” and shoot straight to the top of any thread.

Justin and Hailey Have Been the Subjects of Constant Rumors

Speculation about Hailey’s pregnancy began back in the summer of 2023, when footage circulated that seemed to confirm Hailey was expecting.

“I know you’re pregnant, but …” an unidentified man said to Hailey in the clip, according to Page Six.

Hailey quickly quashed those rumors, writing on Instagram, “I’m not pregnant leave me alone.”

Recently, there have been rumors of trouble within Justin and Hailey’s marriage.

Some outlets went so far as to report that the Biebers were fighting about when to have kids.

Fans tend to be overly speculative when it comes to celebrity couples, but in Justin and Hailey’s case, it really did seem like there was cause for concern.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the premiere of YouTube Original’s “Justin Bieber: Seasons” at the Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

At one point, Hailey’s father, Stephen Baldwin, asked fans to pray for the couple.

Shortly thereafter, Justin posted a selfie in which her appeared to be crying.

But whether or not the rumors of marital discord were ever true, it now seems that everything has worked out for Justin and Hailey.

We’d like to be the latest to offer the happy couple our sincerest congratulations!