Sandra Lee, aka Dr. Pimple Popper, Suffered a Stroke While Filming

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We have troubling news to report from the world of reality television today.

Sandra Lee, who has starred on the series Dr. Pimple Popper since 2018, revealed this week that she recently suffered a stroke while filming.

News of the medical emergency comes courtesy of Lee herself, who opened up in a recent interview with People magazine.

Dr. Sandra Lee speaks onstage during the Premiere VIP Screening Event Of All-New Lifetime Show “Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out” With Dr. Sandra Lee at Dolby Theatre on April 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Lifetime)

“I notice it right now that I don’t speak exactly the way I used to. You’re really embarrassed to speak because you notice it,” she told the outlet.

“It happened while I was filming the show,” Lee recalled, adding:

“I had what I thought was a hot flash. I got super sweaty and didn’t feel like myself.

“I just felt very restless. In one leg I kept feeling shooting pains.”

Lee explains that she couldn’t sleep, and when she stood up to get something to eat, “I noticed that I was having a tough time walking down the stairs.”

Sandra Lee, aka Dr. Pimple Popper, recently experienced a medical emergency of her own. (YouTube)

The show stopped filming for two months, and Lee says she’s still not fully recuperated.

“It is very stressful to open yourself up,” Lee, 55, told People, ahead of her show’s season premiere on April 20th. “

“Especially as a surgeon, you always want to show yourself coming from an area of strength.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lee opened up about the appeal of her long-running series:

“It’s so fascinating to me that [watching the extractions] relaxes some people,” said Lee, who is a graduate of both a UCLA and Drexel University College of Medicine.

“People watch the videos over and over again because it helps them go to sleep at night. Others watch it like it’s a scary movie or a roller coaster,” she continue, adding

“I’m not a natural pop-aholic [a term for someone who loves watching extractions]. But I feel really lucky that I get to actually see how what I do transforms somebody’s life.”

Clearly, Lee’s enthusiasm for her work hasn’t suffered as a result of her medical issues.

We wish her all the best as she continues along her road to recovery.