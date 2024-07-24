Prince Harry’s Falling Out With Kate Is His ‘Second Great Loss’ After …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

We know that Prince Harry and Kate Middleton have not been on speaking terms for some time now.

And one royal expert says the situation has caused Harry a tremendous amount of pain.

According to journalist Tom Quinn, Harry is devastated by the loss of his relationship with Kate.

He feels, however, that he cannot take steps to rectify the situation without being disloyal to his wife, Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry Wants to Reconcile With Kate Middleton, Journalist Claims

“He really misses that warm, uncomplicated relationship. He is torn between loyalty to his wife and regret about the loss of the woman he was so close to,” Quinn recently told The Mirror (via InStyle).

“Losing Kate was Harry’s second great loss after losing his mother.”

Quinn went on to explain that Meghan has no warm feelings toward Kate. And Harry apparently feels that any attempt at reconciliation would be an act of betrayal to his wife.

“Meghan doesn’t feel guilty about Kate. She feels that Kate should’ve been the one person in the royal family to back her against every difficulty,” Quinn noted.

“Apart from anything else, Meghan knew Kate was an outsider. So she just couldn’t understand why Kate always toed the royal line rather than supporting her, Meghan, the other outsider.”

Will the Deuling Couples Bury the Hatchet Due to Kate’s Cancer?

As you’ve no doubt heard by now Kate has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing treatment.

Meghan and Harry reached out to Kate after word of her illness went public.

But Quinn insists that any reports of a possible reconciliation have been greatly exaggerated.

“Kate’s cancer diagnosis has been a real shock for Meghan. But she can see no way to patch up the relationship simply because it has become so poisonous,” Quinn said.

“She doesn’t want people saying that she is trying to make things up with Kate just because Kate is ill.

“Meghan still feels Kate was in the wrong and should apologize before they try to build bridges.”

What’s Next For Kate and Harry?

Another royal journalist, Duncan Larcombe, claims that Kate’s diagnosis has left Harry “filled with regrets” over the Kate situation.

But no closer to making peace with his brother and sister-in-law.

“Bombshell news like Kate’s [cancer diagnosis] puts things into perspective, and Harry isn’t immune from being filled with regrets and what ifs,” Larcombe recently told The Daily Express.

“Kate was like the sister Harry never had. And he is probably full of regret at how his relationship with her and William has collapsed so spectacularly.”

So it sounds like the long hoped-for reunion between Harry and Kate might never happen.

Just another sad aspect of this terribly challenging year for the royals.