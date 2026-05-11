Savannah Guthrie Shares Powerful Mother’s Day Tribute to Missing Mom, Vows to Never …

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Celebrations like Mother’s Day can be very painful in some families.

We’re at almost exactly 100 days since Nancy Guthrie first went missing.

On Sunday, Savannah shared a powerful and evocative tribute to her mother.

Some say that this is a message to Nancy, if she’s still alive. Others see this as a memorial.

Savannah Guthrie speaks onstage during Savannah Guthrie in Conversation with Hoda Kotb: Reflections on Faith at 92NY on February 22, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

An especially bittersweet Mother’s Day

On Sunday, May 10, Savannah marked a very somber Mother’s Day.

“Mother, daughter, sister, Nonie,” she wrote on Instagram, listing Nancy’s various familial roles.

(As with many other variants using similar letters but different vowels, Nonie here indicates a status as grandmother.)

“We miss you with every breath,” Savannah expressed.

“We will never stop looking for you,” she affirmed. “We will never be at peace until we find you.”

“We need help,” Savannah then admitted to her followers.

“Someone knows something that can make the difference,” she wrote.

“Call 1800CALLFBI,” her caption continued. It is a painful reminder that Nancy’s case has been in grossly incompetent hands for months.

“You can be anonymous and the reward remains available,” she urged.

“Please keep praying,” Savannah urged. “Bring her home.”

Is there any closure in sight?

As we noted earlier, it’s been about 100 days since Nancy’s disappearance.

(This can vary from whether you’re counting from her last sighting alive to when she was reported missing, but only by a little.)

There does not seem to be any trace of Nancy’s abductor for law enforcement to follow.

Perhaps the criminal really planned this that well. That seems doubtful, since Nancy’s blood in her home and her possible death shortly after her kidnapping point to someone who completely botched their own crime.

Some have suggested that the dismantling of much of the federal government and placing of loyalist goons into key positions of power has made this a golden age for people hoping to get away with crimes. That seems pretty likely, actually.

There is a theory floating around, one suggesting that Nancy’s original kidnapper was killed by a partner after lethally botching the crime.

However, that is speculation. A lone actor could, in theory, clean up after themselves and either disappear or — as seems more likely — continue going about their business without any obvious changes to their routine.

If someone vanished right after a notorious crime, people might put two and two together. Someone who does not act weird and does not break their routine is less likely to elicit suspicion.

Savannah is hoping for a tip. She hopes that someone saw something — a weird stain in a car trunk, a coworker who took too much interest in Nancy’s case, a neighbor who recently changed their habits or landscaping.

But it is possible that the abductor is simply too isolated to have had someone notice. The Guthrie family deserves closure, at least, but they may have to wait for a long, long time.