Pete Davidson Roasts ‘Gay Nazi’ Kanye West After Years of Harassment & …

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Remember a few years ago when Ye made a claymation music video depicting the murder of Pete Davidson?

Well, Pete remembers. The threats, the public meltdowns. All of it.

During the roast of Kevin Hart, the SNL alum cracked jokes about Charlie Kirk and about Kanye West.

Just be warned, his phrasing gets a little explicit.

Pete Davidson attends Netflix Is A Joke Festival Presents: The Roast of Kevin Hart at The Kia Forum on May 10, 2026. (Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix)

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On Sunday, May 10, Pete Davidson participated in the roast of Kevin Hart.

Standing on the stage on Los Angeles, he — like other roasters — brought up numerous other public figures.

Pete called out racist comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, singer Lizzo, and deceased podcaster Charlie Kirk. That’s a pretty broad array.

He also named Kanye West, who has spent recent years praising Adolf Hitler, espousing antisemitic and Nazi views even more explicitly than mainstream Republican leadership has been doing, and alienating friends and brands.

During this same time period, Ye repeatedly lashed out at Pete — on social media, in private messages, and even in music. It put a strain on the comedian’s mental health.

Pete Davidson made a Charlie Kirk joke toward Tony Hinchcliffe and calls Ye a ‘gay Nazi’ during Kevin Hart’s roast.



“Tony reminds me of Charlie Kirk, and that’s he’s definitely been on camera letting a guy unload in his throat. Oh you don’t know me? yeah ‘Kill Tony.’ Please… pic.twitter.com/JGmZMX2AAk — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 11, 2026

“Tony reminds me of Charlie Kirk,” Pete quipped on stage, “in that’s he’s definitely been on camera letting a guy unload in his throat.”

He continued: “Oh you don’t know me? yeah ‘Kill Tony.’ Please someone fucking ‘Kill Tony.’”

Kill Tony is the name of Hinchcliffe’s podcast, which he began running in 2013.

“Tony nothing you say tonight will hurt my feelings,” Pete warned him.

He then recalled: “I was in a beef with Kanye so I’ve taken shots from better gay Nazis.”

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To be clear, Kanye is not gay. And we’re not just saying this in a “the community does not want to associate with him” sort of way.

Now, Ye did admit to an incestuous relationship with a male cousin just a little over a year ago.

Around that same time, fellow far-right weirdo Jeffree Star took to social media to seemingly confirm affair rumors.

Neither of those things mean that Kanye is gay. Or even bisexual.

In part, we say this because no one else gets to assign someone their sexuality label. But also because life and sexuality are complex, and Ye’s numerous issues make things even murkier.

We won’t say that this stand-up was “all in good fun.” Some of the people in the room were abhorrent people who deserve no place within civilized society.

However, comedic roasts tend to treat everyone as fair game. For example, Pete often hears references to his father’s death on 9/11. His jokes are, by comparison, not even particularly edgy.

It is also worth noting that Kanye claims that he only embraced Nazism because of a brain injury.

Of course, that doesn’t make his actions go away or undo the harm that he did. He is also credibly accused of sexual misconduct, among other things.

Ye continues to rake in millions when he makes public appearances. There is seldom accountability or consequences for awful men, unfortunately.