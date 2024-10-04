Jason Duggar’s Quickie Wedding: Marries Maddie After Only A 2 Month Engagement

Here comes the bride – at lightening speed!

Jason Duggar’s wedding details were being kept as hush hush as the identity of his bride. But perhaps the couple didn’t have time to talk about the wedding because they had so little time to plan it!

After just a two month engagement, Jason tied the knot with his beloved Maddie in a not-so-small ceremony in Tennessee.

Here’s what Jason would look like if he got cold feet on his wedding day. (We’re sure that won’t happen – right?) (TLC/Youtbe)

The Wedding Details

Jason and Maddie’s quickie wedding happened on Oct. 3, 2024, at The Estate at Sweetwater Creek.

Jason, the 12th child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, tied the knot with his girlfriend Maddie Grace in front of 300 family members and friends in a “breathtaking” fall ceremony, according to the couple via People Magazine.

Given the size of the guest list, it’s no surprise that most of Jason’s siblings were in attendance. Actually, many of them were in the wedding party!

Jedidiah Duggar was his best man, with his other brothers James Duggar, Justin Duggar and Jackson Duggar acting as groomsmen. Maddie’s bridesmaids included Johanna Duggar, Jennifer Duggar, Jordan Duggar, and Josie Duggar (the youngest Duggar family member).

“Just having everybody together just to celebrate us, because you never get another day in your life where all of your loved ones are together,” says Maddie told the mag.

Their Engagement

Jason Duggar proposed to Maddie Grace on August 24, just three months after the couple debuted their courtship.

The pair made a grand announcement on Instagram, with both Jason and Maddie sharing their engagement photos for all the world to see.

But it wasn’t just the ring that people were interested in; it was Maddie herself! For the 3 months of her courtship, Jason kept his future bride’s identity a secret. Photo face photos, no name shared in captions.

In fact, Maddie didn’t even debut her own Instagram page until they were engaged. And she went straight to the matter, introducing herself to the world as “Maddie Grace Duggar.”

A Fast Courtship

In this modern age, three months hardly seems long enough to know if someone is meant to be by your side for forever.

However, that’s just how things go in the Duggar family. Most of the kids who are married now courted for less than a year before they got hitched. Jill Duggar and Derrik only courted for 4 months before getting engaged.

The couple who really knew each other for a long time was Joy and Austin. They began a courtship in November 2016, but had been friends for many years before then.

Then again, with so little known about Maddie, maybe she and Jasonw were friends first. But either way, fans can expect the engagement to last as long as the courtship, again given the family’s track record.

Jason Duggar appears on his family’s TLC reality show. (TLC)

We Knew The Wedding Would Be Soon – Just Not THIS Soon!

Again, in a modern age, most brides insist on at least a year to plan their wedding. Details like the perfect dress and the seating chart take time and careful consideration.

However, due to the Duggar family religion, there are courtship rules that need to be abided by. While Jason seemingly flouted those rules time and time again already, Duggar family history has proven that the kids quickly get married after getting engaged.

Take the most recent bride, Jana Duggar. Within the span of 6 months in 2024, fans learned she was dating Stephen Wissmann, moved out of her parents house, got engaged, moved to Nebraska, and got married.

Honestly, one month she was engaged, the next she was married! We know 34 is considered being a “spinster” to these people, but did she even have time to consider all of her dress options?!

The point is, Duggars don’t dawdle once the engagement is a go. Jill Duggar was proposed to by Derick Dillard on March 29th 2014, On June 21, 2014, they were married. That’s 3 months.

Jinger Duggar got engaged to Jeremy Vuolo, on a rooftop in New York City on July 25th 2016. On November 5, 2016, they were married. That’s 4 months.

Justin Duggar, at the tender age of 18, became engaged to Claire Spivey in November 2020. By February 2021, they were married. Again, 3 months.

Seeing the pattern?

When will Jason be a groom at last? (TLC/Youtube)

Despite being raised in front of the reality TV cameras, the Duggar family keeps big family moments private until they’re ready to share.

Again, if we take Jana for instance, she had her wedding and then sold the photos to the media a few weeks later.

So, when exactly Jason and his bride Maddie would get married remained a secret, until they were ready to share the happy news with the world.

And so they have! Congrats to the happy couple!