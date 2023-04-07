Justin Duggar & Claire Spivey: We Don't Care About ANY of Jim Bob's Dumb Rules For Couples!

The offspring of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have lived most of their lives under a microscope.

And ironically, the scrutiny has only intensified in the years since Josh Duggar’s arrest brought an end to the family’s media empire.

Some of the Duggars, like Jinger, have embraced the public’s fascination.

While others, like 20-year-old Justin Duggar, are doing everything in their power to protect their privacy.

Justin married Claire Spivey in 2021 when he was just 18 years old.

At the time, it was widely assumed that the couple had rushed into marriage so that they could start a family right away.

After all, the Duggars are taught from a young age that procreation is pretty much their sole reason for being.

Instead, more than two years into their marriage, Justin and Claire remain child-free.

There are many possible reasons for this, but fans are choosing to interpret the situation as a rejection of Jim Bob’s archaic belief system.

“I will be the first to admit that they’ve defied my expectations. I thought they’d be knocked up immediately. And instead they seem to just be enjoying life and being teenagers (albeit married ones),” one Reddit user recently commented, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“I suppose it’s possible they’re experiencing infertility and are heartbroken about it, but I prefer to think they’re happily child free and enjoying life. They’ve having the most ‘normal’ life, ya know ?!”

“I think they’ve surpassed Jinger and Jeremy’s record for longest spacing between a wedding and conceiving a baby,” a second redditor noted.

“Yeah, I’m hoping it’s been their own choice and they’re actually learning how to be adults together,” a third commented.

“Good that they’re not knocked up immediately,” a fourth agreed.

Another user addressed the possibility that Justin and Claire are struggling to conceive, but noted that it’s not fair to assume that’s the case.

“Yes, let’s just quit assuming that just because no baby has appeared that they are experiencing infertility,” this person wrote.

“It might just be that these two do NOT want kids yet. Just because their cult pushes immediate babies does NOT mean everyone follows those ‘rules,'” they continued.

“It seems like a lot of these younger people are walking away from some of the rigid crap the IBLP pushes. I say good for them doing their own thing.”

Two years might not seem like a very long time, but Justin hails from a family in which couples start trying to get pregnant on their honeymoon.

Again, we have no idea why Justin and Claire have held off on starting a family, and given the couple’s fondness for privacy, we probably never will.

But the idea that they’ve decided to reject Jim Bob’s ridiculous worldview is simply too fun to pass up.