Brittany Cartwright Allegedly Owes $500,000 In Taxes, Lands on List of California’s …

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Brittany Cartwright may have shed the dead weight of her ex-husband Jax Taylor.

But it seems the star of Bravo’s The Valley has not managed to completely unburden herself from the mistakes of her past, as the state of California claims that she owes about half a mill in unpaid taxes.

A new report revealed that Cartwright’s name currently appears on California’s Franchise Tax Board “Top 500 Delinquencies” list, which tracks some of the state’s largest outstanding personal income tax debts over $100,000.

Brittany Cartwright attends the Los Angeles premiere of Focus Features ‘The Bikeriders’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 17, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

The listing reportedly claimed Brittany owed a staggering $463,632.12.

That’s not exactly pocket change, but Cartwright says there’s no need for alarm.

According to TMZ, Brittany says the issue stems from an older tax filing problem, and she insists she’s actively working to clear everything up.

Her CPA, Christopher Fank, claims that he has handled Brittany’s taxes for the last five years, and she has paid everything owed during that period.

The alleged problem dates back to 2019, when Cartwright’s accountant says “phantom income and tax” were mistakenly reported under her name. He claims that the error is now being corrected.

The CPA reportedly said he is working directly with California tax authorities and that the account has been placed on hold while Brittany submits proof disputing the debt.

So yeah, according to her accountant, Brittany is not dodging taxes — she’s just untangling paperwork.

Still, the headline lands at a particularly messy time for the reality star.

Brittany has spent the past year navigating a very public split from estranged husband Jax Taylor, custody negotiations involving their son Cruz, and intense scrutiny surrounding the breakup.

Earlier this year, Jax and Brittany reached a custody agreement that included alcohol-related restrictions. Basically, they can’t be drunk around their kid, which probably should’ve been the policy during their marriage.

Needless to say, it’s already been a rocky 2026 for Brit, and a surprise tax controversy is probably the last thing she needed.

But Cartwright appears determined to shut down the narrative before it spirals further.

Whether this turns out to be a clerical nightmare or something more complicated remains to be seen.

Whatever the case, we will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.