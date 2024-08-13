Joy-Anna Duggar is Selling Her House and Moving WHERE?!

Joy Duggar is selling her house. But that is just the start of the story.

For years, Joy-Anna Duggar has used vlogging to break various family rules and to keep fans updated on her life.

However, she has quit showcasing her life on YouTube. Fans suspected that big changes were afoot.

And they were right. Joy and Austin are selling their home and moving.

Joy Duggar and Austin Forsyth put their house on the market

Longtime followers of the Duggar family and their polarizing misadventures are accustomed to learning news about their family from various sources. Sometimes it’s a gossip blogger. Other times it’s the Department of Homeland Security.

This time, a Realtor.com report sheds light on Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s big plans.

The two have placed their Fayetteville, Arkansas home on the market for $369,000.

Austin and Joy-Anna purchased that home in 2016. It was a 1958 model, and they both felt that it could use an update.

In the years that followed, the Forysths have engaged in an ongoing remodel of the home.

Joy-Anna and Austin’s goal was clearly to preserve the home’s humble vibe while bringing it contemporary comforts. They shared a home tour on their YouTube channel.

Why is Joy Duggar selling her house?

Austin Forsyth and Joy-Anna Duggar have invested 8 years of their lives and a good amount of money and work into that house.

The home is on nearly an acre of land. The property seems to occupy the best of both worlds — if you like living remotely but enjoying many conveniences.

Joy and Austin’s land opens onto Kessler mOuntain Regional Park. It is also just 1.5 miles from teh freeway, and 2.5 miles from the University of Arkansas.

As for why Joy-Anna and Austin would sell their house and uproot their family … fans aren’t quite sure.

Sometimes, economic factors force people to move. Other times, people have an opportunity — for a dream home, for a new job, for better schools (not a factor in the Duggar cult, unfortunately).

There are also deeply personal reasons for moving. To be with someone you love, or to move far away from someone who’s wronged you. Joy and Austin might return to vlogging to explain their move — but maybe they don’t want to.

Is Joy-Anna moving to LA like Jinger?

Fans have wanted Joy to move to Los Angeles more or less since right after Jinger moved. Leaving Arkansas behind means being far from Jim Bob and Michelle, and that can only be a good thing.

Of course, Jinger and Jeremy recently put their own house on the market. Even with the Vuolos remaining in LA, fans aren’t so sure that the city has the right vibe for Joy.

It’s possible that even Joy and Austin don’t know where their next house will be. Let’s hope that they find out quickly.