Kim Mathers’ Mug Shot Sparks Concern as Fans Declare Eminem’s Ex Is …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we previously reported, Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Mathers, was arrested on suspicion of DUI last week.

The arrest came just days after Kim pleaded no contest in connection with a previous traffic violation that resulted in a crash.

Now, Kim’s latest mug shots are receiving quite a bit of attention online, as social media users are expressing their shock at her appearance.

Kim Mathers smiles for the camera after her latest arrest. (Chesterfield Township Police Dept.)

Now to be fair, Kim is not usually a public figure, so we haven’t laid eyes on her in a few years.

And she’s in her fifties now, so we’re not sure why folks thought she would look the same as she did when Em’s career first exploded over 27 years ago.

But this is social media we’re talking about, where hot takes reign supreme, and a whole lot of people seem unfamiliar with the concept of aging.

The photo above is her most recent mug shot.

And at least Kim appears to be in good spirits!

Fans say Kim Mathers looks like a different person in her latest mugshots. (Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office)

This image is Kim’s mug shot from her arrest back in February, when, police say, she took off after she crashed into a parked car on her street while taking her son, Parker, and his friends shopping.

Kim allegedly fled to her home and crashed into her garage door upon arrival.

Video from the arrest shows Kim taking a breathalyzer, and cops say they found soda bottles spiked with liquor in her car. She’s scheduled to be sentenced for that incident in June.

According to a report from TMZ, Kim’s more recent arrest led to her being booked into the Macomb County Jail in Mt. Clemens, Michigan last week.

Kim allegedly struck another car while driving in the 21 Mile Zone near Detroit at around 9:20 pm on Wednesday.

The arrest came just two days after Kim pleaded no contest to two misdemeanors connected to her previous crash.

Kimberly Mathers, Eminem’s ex-wife, appears before Judge Ed Servito in Macomb Count Circuit Court for violating her probation on drug charges February 12, 2004 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Sadly, Kim has a history of driving while intoxicated.

Mathers has attempted suicide on multiple occasions, and at least one of those attempts involved getting behind the wheel while drunk.

At the time of her latest arrest, Kim was already facing charges of impaired driving and failure to report an accident from her previous crash.

Kim and Eminem were married from 1999 to 2001. They briefly remarried in 2006 before divorcing for good.

Neither party has commented publicly on these recent events.