Amy Schumer Reveals ‘Sexual’ Side Effect of ‘Botched’ Colonoscopy

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If you’re a fan of Amy Schumer’s work, then you know that the comic has never shied away from revelations about her personal life that might be labeled TMI.

So it should come as no surprise that Amy is discussing the ways in which her recent colonoscopy impacted her sex life.

Yes, Amy is opening up about a recent health setback, revealing that a “botched colonoscopy” has had a lasting and unexpected impact.

Amy Schumer attends the “Bunny” Premiere during 2025 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema on June 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

During a recent “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast live event with, Schumer got candid about how she’s really doing these days.

“I feel happier than I’ve ever been before,” Schumer said (via Us Weekly). “I actually had, kind of, a botched colonoscopy, so I’m not feeling very sexual.”

That’s certainly one way to give a health update!

Amy didn’t elaborate on exactly what went wrong during the procedure, but she might be saving that for her next standup special.

The revelation is just the latest in a long line of refreshingly unfiltered confessions from the 44-year-old mother of one.

Over the past few years, Schumer has spoken openly about everything from cosmetic procedures to weight-loss medications and her diagnosis with Cushing syndrome, a hormonal condition she said developed after steroid injections.

Amy previously revealed she lost 50 pounds after addressing the disorder, saying the illness had caused significant swelling in her face.

The comedian has also been navigating major personal changes.

In late 2025, Schumer and husband Chris Fischer announced the end of their marriage after nearly eight years together.

The former couple share one son, Gene, and have reportedly continued living under the same roof while prioritizing co-parenting.

Despite all the chaos of recent months, Schumer insists she’s in a good place emotionally.

But we don’t think anyone would blame her if she reschedules her next colonoscopy.