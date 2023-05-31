Jill Duggar to Expose "Manipulation and Intimidation" of Evil Parents in Shocking New Memoir

Jill Duggar has spoken out.

And now she’s prepared to put pen to paper.

As previously detailed, Duggar is featured in an upcoming Amazon documentary that aims to expose her family and the church to which parents Jim Bob and Michelle have belonged for decades.

At various points in this special, Jill recounts how her mom and dad exploited her and basically stole from her, ensuring she never made money off the family’s TLC reality shows.

It’s clear, however, that Duggar has even more to say.

On Wednesday, publishing company Simon & Schuster announced that Jill and husband Derrick Dillard are coming out with a memoir in January 2024.

It will be titled Counting the Cost.

“Jill Duggar and her husband Derick are finally ready to share their story, revealing the secrets, manipulation, and intimidation behind the show that remained hidden from their fans,” reads a synopsis of the book by the aforementioned company.

Furthermore, the memoir will explore the “red flags” that Jill started to notice about her conservative independent Christian Baptist upbringing after marrying Derick in 2014

“For as long as they could, Jill and Derick tried to be obedient family members — they weren’t willing to rock the boat. But now they’re raising a family of their own, and they’re done with the secrets,” continues this description.

“Thanks to time, tears, therapy, and blessings from God, they have the strength to share their journey.

“Theirs is a remarkable story of the power of the truth and is a moving example of how to find healing through honesty.”

A few months ago, celebrity gossip followers know well, sister Jessa Duggar released her own book of a similar nature.

“This is a book about me and my spiritual journey, a journey of disentangling truth from lies,” Jinger said in a November YouTube video announcing this plan.

“In it, I share stories from my life — stories that nobody saw while the TV cameras were rolling: stories of fear and uncertainty but also of discovery and hope.”

Jill and Derrick, meanwhile, wrote on Instagram that their book “is meant to reflect a story that has been difficult, yet hopeful.”

“The challenges we have faced, including lack of respect for boundaries, greed, manipulation, and betrayal, are not that much different than what many people in our audience have faced,” they said this week.

“However, 15+ years of reality television, undergirded by secrecy and lies, is tantamount to pouring gasoline on the fire of our struggle.”

The parents of three shared that “time, tears, truth, and therapy” helped them heal from “our painful journey as part of the reality-show-filming Duggar family.”

They added:

“Though we would have never chosen this path, and it has cost us dearly, we want to use our voice to show others that there is hope beyond the pain.”

Jill’s book announcement comes two days before the release of Amazon’s Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets docuseries, which explores the Duggar family’s ties to The Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP).

“There are so many thousands of families that have been hurt by this and have not had a voice, not for lack of trying, for many, many, many years,” Olivia Crist, one of the program’s executive producers, told People Magazine.

“I mean, hope, the takeaway is really hearing the survivors, hearing what they’ve been through.

“And then, I think also for people still in, trapped in a fundamentalist or IBLP group, that hopefully this is a chance for them to say, ‘Hey, it is possible to get out and that they’re not alone.