Christine Brown and David Woolley Share Engagement Photos, Melt the Internet Into Pieces

It’s official:

Christine Brown and David Woolley are in love!

And now we have the photographic evidence.

We’re mostly kidding, of course, as the Sister Wives star expressed her extreme affection for Woolley many months ago, even referring to him as her “soulmate” back in February when she went public with this relationship.

Christine Brown and David Woolley pose here for an extremely cute and romantic engagement photo. (Liz Bowles)

Now, however, Christine and David have released a number of engagement pictures from their recent photo shoot with Liz Bowles.

“We got our engagement photos done! Gosh! I LOVE how we look together! #truelove #finallyfoundsomeone #engaged #photoshoot,” Christine wrote as a caption to the snapshot above.

The spouses-to-be seemingly coordinated their looks for the shoot, with them both wearing ripped blue jeans, while Brown’s black strappy heels matched Woolley’s black shirt.

Simply put, they look gorgeous.

Looks like a fun hike! David Woolley shared this photo of himself and Christine Brown out and about in the summer of 2023. (Instagram)

Earlier this month, Woolley introduced himself to the world via his own social media post.

“Hello! Im sorry I have not let people know who I am yet,” wrote David online.

“I have 8 kids. 6 are married 2 are single! I have 10 grandchildren. I also have kids and grandkids in California that are my extended family but I consider my own!

“I was married to their mother for 20 years when depression got a hold of her. So I have been a single dad for 11 years. Yes I dated since then, but never went anywhere.

“I have been doing drywall since 1980 and own my company for the last 20 years. I wish I could show all of my family because I’m very proud of all my kids.”

They sure do look happy, don’t they? We’re big fans of David Woolley and Christine Brown. (Instagram)

Woolley, of course, is the first person Christine has been with since she broke up with Kody Brown in November 2021.

He wrote two weeks ago that the “future is bright” with Brown — and it certainly does seem that way.

Announcing the news of her engagement on her Instagram page in April — alongside an image of herself showing off her ring with Woolley — Brown wrote:

“We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day! #engaged #newworld #soulmates #loveofmylife.”

Christine Brown used this photo to wish David Woolley a happy Father’s Day. (Instagram)

Christine and Kody, who share six kids, announced their split in November 2021 after more than 25 years of being a spiritual couple.

In a post shared on Instagram, Christine said she had “made the difficult decision to leave.”

TLC viewers watched the romance fall apart throughout Sister Wives Season 17.

And now here we are!

(Instagram)

As for when these two love birds may walk down the aisle?

“I’ve heard around July,” a source told The Sun this spring of when Christine and David are planning to exchange vows, adding of the ceremony:

“It will be in the middle of summer and definitely before the kids go back to school.”

If this is true?

We may be in for a wedding any day now!