Lauryn Shannon Details Josh’s ‘Revenge Threesome’ with Jessica & …

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They don’t call the show Family Crisis by accident.

Fans are reeling from having heard about Josh Efird’s threesome with sister-in-law Jessica Shannon and her wife, Shyann McCant, prior to his divorce.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon has now gone into extensive, more-than-anyone-needed-to-hear detail about the “get-back” hookup.

She is also explaining why, despite admitting to her own cheating, Josh’s is way worse. Actually, that part needs no explanation.

In a series of lengthy Facebook rants that have since spread to other parts of social media Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon dishes on the drama. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘I know what my truth is’

In the wake of the Mama June: Family Crisis season finale, Lauryn — like the entire clan — allowed the drama to continue, months after it filmed, on social media.

On Saturday, she took to Facebook of all places to rant in video form about Josh Efird’s hookup with Jessica Shannon and Shyann McCant.

She and Josh are no longer married. However, at the time of the threesome between Lauryn’s husband, her sister, and her sister’s wife, he was still legally her husband.

Now, Lauryn had mentioned this on the finale.

As viewers may be aware, Josh’s threesome was apparently a “get back” (revenge) after learning that Lauryn had cheated on him with Darrin Kitchens — his cousin.

Lauryn is not denying having cheated on Josh with Darrin, who is now her boyfriend.

(Yes, this entire story feels like a psyop designed to set back rural Americans by 100 years in the eyes of the general public.)

“I’m gonna give y’all the timeline, whether you believe it or not, I know what my truth is,” she told fans, sharing that her hookups with Darrin only began after she told Josh that she no longer loved him and wanted a divorce. Ouch!

According to her timeline, she told Josh this news in May 2024. Josh didn’t agree until July, when he learned about the whole Darrin thing. In August 2024, they filed, finalizing the split in September.

Lauryn dishes that, in July, her sister Jessica Shannon and Jessica’s wife, Shyann McCant, “snitched” on her cheating to Josh. That, she says, is when he had a threesome with them.

It’s unclear why Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon opted to undergo a wardrobe change while ranting about her ex’s extramarital threesome. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘I would wash my hands clean of him’

“I had already thought that was weird, just because I already don’t have a super-close relationship with Jessie,” Lauryn said of when she, in July 2024, was out of town and heard from Josh that he was hanging out with Jessica and Shyann.

“That’s just from prior things I don’t agree with,” she shared vaguely. “So it was just a red flag to me that he was kind of just even over there without me.”

Lauryn admitted: “I don’t really know what happened specifically at Jessie’s house. I just know that someone else that was there let me in on what actually went down over there.”

She accused: “So the entire time they were snitching on me, they were insinuating a ‘get back’ threesome.”

Despite her own cheating, she explained her ire: “Even for your ‘get-back,’ you had to go as low as my sister!”

Though Lauryn Shannon plans to continue to co-parent with her ex, it is not out of love for him. (Image Credit: YouTube)

“For the last two-and-a-half years, I have been drug through the mud as this cheatin’, lyin’ conniving f–king whore, and I haven’t been the only one who done wrong,” Lauryn complained.

“I cheated a couple of times in my marriage,” she admitted. “News flash: so did Josh.”

Lauryn told her followers: “If me and Josh didn’t have kids together, I would wash my hands clean of him.”

As it is, however, fans will continue to see them co-parenting.

“Not being ugly but I truly would because the disrespect has gone too far,” Lauryn expressed. “Jessie, if I didn’t have kids, I would wash my hands of her. But my kids do love her and do love Shyann.”