Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Pregnant With First Child!

Slim Shady will soon be a grandfather! Yes, Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers is pregnant with her first child.

The hip hop legend shared the news with fans via a touching new music video for his song “Temporary.”

The exciting development comes less than five months after Hailie married longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock.

Eminem and Hailie Mathers appear in the video for his song “Temporary.” (YouTube)

In a scene that reminded fans of how far Em has come since his chaotic early days in the spotlight, the bride and her father took to the dance floor for a traditional first dance at her wedding.

Eminem’s Daughter Is Pregnant … And Fans Couldn’t Be Happier

On YouTube, fans were quick to offer their congratulations to the grandfather-to-be.

“Eminem is a real one. Father goals. Congrats on being a grandfather,” one user commented.

“Eminem being a grandad is the most beautiful news I’ve ever heard today. He just had to make me cry,” another wrote, according to Page Six.

“Thank you so much for sharing this with us, we know how private you are. this was so special and I feel so honored you shared this with your fans,” a third added.

“Musicians making tribute songs for their children is one of the purest things on earth, man love this so much,” a fourth chimed in.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Eminem performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Growing Mathers Family

It’s true that Eminem has gone to great lengths to guard his privacy in recent years.

(It’s a far cry from the days when he used to air his dirty laundry in deeply personal songs.)

But his daughter, host of the “Just a Little Shady” podcast, is much more open.

For example, when Hailie and Evan got engaged last year, they were quick to share their joy with fans.

Eminem performs onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In an interview with Hailie, Evan recalled the details of the engagement.

“I saw your dad go downstairs, and I’m like, ‘I gotta do it right now, or I’m not doing it today, and I’m gonna have to schedule another time,’ ” he remembered.

“So I just followed him downstairs, and, thankfully, he was just down there getting your cake and made it happen.”

Eminem performs onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Approaching Eminem to ask for permission to propose to his daughter sounds like a frightening experience.

Thankfully, in Evan’s case, it paid off.

We don’t yet have any details about Hailie’s due date or how far along she is. But we’re sure the 28-year-old podcast host will spill the tea on her next episode.

In the meantime, we’d like to be the latest to offer our sincere congratulations to Hailie, Evan, and the artist soon to be known as Slim Grandpa.