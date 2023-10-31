If you’ve been keeping up with the many scandalous updates that have emerged in the past two years, then you know that the Duggar family is in a state of rapid decline.

When Josh Duggar was sentenced to 151 months in prison back in May of 2022, his father, Jim Bob, likely convinced himself that the worst was over, and he would eventually be able to win back his family’s wholesome reputation.

Needless to say, that hasn’t happened.

In fact, the Duggars are more reviled than ever these days, and they have no one to blame but themselves!

Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar of The Learning Channel TV show "19 Kids and Counting"

Yes, the initial fallout from the Josh sex scandals were bad, but in terms of the negative media attention, the events of 2023 might have hit the Duggar clan even harder!

First, the Amazon Prime documentary Shiny Happy People exposed abuse and depravity within both the family and the Institute for Basic Life Principles — the shadowy, cult-like organization that helped to shape Jim Bob’s bizarre belief system.

Shortly thereafter, Jill Duggar published a memoir in which she went into great detail about the trauma she endured growing up in such an authoritarian environment.

Along with other recent developments, these projects have placed the Duggars under a brighter spotlight than ever.

So here’s a brief refresher for those who might find themselves wondering about this very strange family.

Jill Duggar has come out with a book

How many kids do the Duggars have?

As indicated by the title of their now-defunct reality show, Jim Bob and Michelle welcomed 19 kids into this world.

They also briefly adopted a young relative of Michelle’s when his mother was unable to care for him.

Needless to say, the Duggar compound was quite a full house at its peak!

We’re sure the need to feed so many mouths was one of the ways in which Jim Bob justified his relentless pursuit of wealth over the years.

Say what you will about his (largely unethical) methods, the man demonstrated quite a talent for making a buck.

Jim Bob Duggar

What is Jim Bob Duggar’s net worth?



Jim Bob Duggar’s net worth is currently estimated at roughly $3.5 million.

Sources close to the former TLC star say that most of his cash comes from owning rental properties and flipping houses for a profit.

Of course, the start-up capital for his real estate concern came almost entirely from the money Jim Bob made during his years as a reality star.

As Jill’s memoir reminded us, Jim Bob didn’t give any of that cash to his kids, despite all of the work they put into making the family famous.

Why Did 19 Kids and Counting Get Canceled?

The Duggars have been controversial since the start of their time in the spotlight, but their world really started spiraling out of control in July of 2015

That was the year when In Touch Weekly published a police report revealing that Josh Duggar had been investigated for molesting five underage girls, four of whom his sisters.

The revelation of these allegations led to a public outcry, which ultimately resulted in the show’s cancellation by TLC.

The Duggars were eventually given a second chance in the form of a spin-off series entitled Counting On.

But it wasn’t long before a second sex scandal involving Josh put an end to the family’s TV ambitions.

Josh Duggar

What Happened to Josh Duggar?

In 2019, federal agents raided a car dealership owned by Josh.

The eldest Duggar son was later arrested for possession of child pornography.

These days, Josh is a resident of Seagoville Federal Correctional Institution, where he’ll remain until at least 2032.

Several members of the Duggar family remain convinced of Josh’s innocence, but thankfully, some of his relatives have been able to see through his lies.

Not surprisingly, that group includes the sisters he victimized so brutally.

Josh's arrest marked the beginning of the end of the Duggar's media empire.

What Religion Are the Duggars?

The Duggars belong to an ultra-conservative sect of Christians who call themselves Independent Baptists.

This religious denomination emphasizes traditional values, including strict modesty, homeschooling, and an unwavering commitment to family and faith.

The Duggars, of course, took these ideals to ridiculous extremes, instituting a strict dress code that required Duggar girls and women to wear dresses and loose blouses at all times, even while playing sports or engaging in other outdoor activities.

Not surprisingly, most of the Duggar daughters discarded these rules as soon as they married and moved out of the house.

(Duggar are women are not permitted to move out of the house until they get married. Like we said, these folks are very old-fashioned.)

Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar, stars of The Learning Channel TV show "19 Kids and Counting,"

Are Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar still married?

Yes. Despite everything that he’s put her through Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are still married.

Jim Bob and Michelle tied the knot on July 21, 1984, and they welcomed their first child in March of 1988.

Interestingly, Jim Bob would probably be the first to complain if any of his kids waited so long to start a family after getting hitched!

Speaking of marriage, against all odds, several of Jim Bob and Michelle’s kids emerged from their abusive childhoods to form healthy, happy households of their own.

(We guess when you crank out 19 kids, a few of them are bound to turn out okay!)

Jill Duggar

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard: Married to Derick Dillard Since 2014; Three Children

Jill Duggar has been through quite a lot in her 32 years.

But thankfully, her adult life is much more pleasant than the traumatic childhood she was forced to endure.

Derick married Derick Dillard in 2014, and they have three children together.

These days, he works as an attorney, and she’s a bestselling author.

According to recent comments made by Derick, the success of Jill’s memoir enabled the Dillards to get out of debt! Talk about scoring a victory over your painful past!

Jessa Duggar: Married to Ben Seewald Since 2014; Four Children

The next Duggar daughter to tie the knot was Jill’s younger sister Jessa.

Jessa married Ben Seewald in 2014, and together, they have four children.

Unlike Jill, who cut ties with Jim Bob and Michelle back in 2019, Jessa has remained close with her parents and still follows many of their rules.

Jessa Duggar

In 2021, Jessa underwent a life-saving procedure that some have described as an abortion.

She has since insisted that that description is inaccurate and that she and her husband are still staunchly pro-life/anti-choice.

Whatever the case, the couple overcame that heartache and welcomed their fourth child, a daughter named Fern, that same year.

Jana Duggar Is Still Single … And Fans Wonder Why

Taking a very different path is eldest Duggar daughter Jana, who remains single at the age of 33.

There’s been a great deal of speculation over the years with regard to why Jana is still single.

After all, Duggar women are taught from a young age that procreation is their primary reason for being, and it doesn’t look as though Jana has any intention or desire to start a family.

Some believe Jana is secretly in love with her best friend, Laura Demasie.

The more likely explanation is that she just doesn’t feel a strong desire to get married and pop out a bunch of kids — but that’s not the kind of reason that’s likely to generate a new scandal, so it doesn’t receive much in the way of coverage.

Also, it’s important to note that Jana bore witness to many unhealthy relationship behaviors growing up, and she may have decided at young age that marriage isn’t all it’s cracked up to be!

Anna and Josh Duggar: When Fundamentalist Marriages Go Wrong

Take, for example, the unholy union of Josh and Anna Duggar.

When this couple tied the knot way back in 2008, it looked as though they had a very bright future ahead of them.

Josh was a high-powered Washington lobbyist with aspirations of public office, and Anna was the dutiful fundamentalist wife who seemed more than happy to birth his dozen or so babies.

Sadly, things didn’t work out the way these two had hoped.

These days, Josh is a convicted sexual predator, and Anna is raising the couple’s seven kids by herself, a situation that’s made all the more difficult by the fact that Anna was never allowed to work outside the home and therefore has no real-world work experience and limited options in terms of earning an income.

Thankfully, Anna comes from a large loving family, and it seems that their support has enabled her to cut ties with Josh’s toxic parents.

She may have been forced to endure an awful lot of pain to get to this point, but it’s always a happy ending when someone is able to break free from the pernicious influence of the Duggars!