Garth Brooks Responds to Ugly Rape Allegations

Garth Brooks has been accused of sexual assault.

On October 3, an unnamed woman filed a lawsuit that claimed she worked as the iconic singer’s makeup artist and stylist beginning in 2017; the woman also says she was hired to do wife Trisha Yearwood’s makeup in 1999.

In the legal document, the woman alleges Brooks raped her… undressed in her presence… exposed his genitals and buttocks… and openly spoke about sex and sexual fantasies in numerous incidents five years ago.

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks attend the 17th Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 21, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)

“Brooks increased the frequency of his sexually charged conversations with Ms. Roe, and this included his repeated remarks about having a threesome with his wife in which he implied that Ms. Roe would be the third person,” the alleged victim wrote in her lawsuit.

Jane Roe says she stopped working for Brooks and moved to Mississippi around May 2021.

On Thursday night, Brooks issued a statement to in response to this horrible allegation.

“For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face,” this message opens.

Garth Brooks speaks on stage during NSAI 2023 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 26, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

Perhaps the most successful country artist of all-time, Brooks added:

“Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of — ugly acts no human should ever do to another.

“We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character.

“We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides.”

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Although this marks the singer’s first time speaking publicly about the lawsuit, he previously denied the lady’s claims in a complaint filed with the intention of blocking her accusations from going viral.

In that filing, Brooks said this woman was a “lying extortionist who intended on destroying his professional reputation,” and it went on as follows:

“[Her] allegations are not true. [She] is well aware, however, of the substantial, irreparable damage such false allegations would do to Plaintiff’s well-earned reputation as a decent and caring person, along with the unavoidable damage to his family and the irreparable damage to his career and livelihood that would result if she made good on her threat to ‘publicly file’ her fabricated lawsuit.

“Indeed, such knowledge no doubt explains why [she] threatened to file suit through a ‘confidential’ demand letter rather than simply filing suit to redress her alleged (but untrue) injuries.”

Garth Brooks attends a reception for the 2022 Kennedy Center honorees hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden, at the White House on December 4, 2022. (Getty)

On October 3, Brooks concluded his reply in this manner:

I want to play music tonight. I want to continue our good deeds going forward. It breaks my heart these wonderful things are in question now.

I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be.

Yearwood, who married Brooks in 2005, has not yet addressed this scandal.