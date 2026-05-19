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Wedding bells are ringing.

With no end to the ongoing ballroom fiasco in sight, the White House isn’t looking like a prime wedding venue any time soon.

Donald Trump Jr. and fiancee Bettina Anderson are reportedly aiming for a more remote site for their nuptials.

The wedding date is apparently soon. Like, very soon.

Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson on the South Lawn of the White House on July 29, 2025. (Photo Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

When is the least-anticipated wedding of 2026?

Page Six reports that Don Jr. and Bettina Anderson will be marrying over Memorial Day weekend.

This year, Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 25 — the earliest date on which the holiday can take place.

The holiday weekend, therefore, begins on Saturday, May 23.

Don Jr. and Anderson will reportedly marry in front of a relatively small cluster of guests on a private island in the Bahamas. This crowd sure loves private islands, it seems.

The guest list will reportedly include family and friends, which is pretty standard for a wedding.

Previous reports listed how the couple were apparently in a rush to tie the knot.

Back in April, Page Six reported on the alleged urgency with which they hoped to wed — at the time, aiming for the next few months.

(May is, in fact, the literal next month.)

Previously, the two were reportedly considering marrying at the White House, even if the gauche ballroom project is long from completion (and will hopefully never be finished).

However, they reportedly backed out of a lavish wedding at the nation’s capitol in light of the father of the groom starting a war and making the already dismal economy even worse. (It’s unclear why unpopularity would be a deterrent for the son and not the father, but Page Six did not explain that.)

The bridal shower was just last month

In April, Anderson’s bridal shower went off at Mar-a-Lago with an Enchanted Garden motif.

Multiple future in-laws, including Ivanka and Tiffany Trump, were in attendance.

Even Kai Trump, Don Jr.’s daughter who has begun to build a brand on social media, was part of the gathering.

Many others in attendance — Yaz Hernandez, Amy Phelan, and Audrey Gruss, Daphne Oz, Dina Powell McCormick, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Andrea Wynn, and Amy Baier — are less well known.

However, it’s important to keep written records of the Trump family’s associates. And, of course, being part of the bridal shower makes attending the wedding seem pretty likely.

Don Jr. popped the question in December 13 — at Camp David, of course.

It is only fitting that the proposal itself took place on the property of the American taxpayer.

Don Jr. has taken a less active role in his father’s regime this time around, yet has reaped plenty of benefits and received government contracts.

Countless Americans wonder if we will ever be able to recover the money robbed from the US Treasury — by Trump allies, by unhinged projects around DC and beyond. It’s small potatoes beside the executions of US citizens in the streets, the Iran war, and the construction of concentration camps. But yes, it still matters.

Anyway, wedding’s reportedly this weekend. Frankly, it’s a surprise that Trump himself didn’t leak the wedding date. Did they not tell him in order to keep it quiet? Or did they tell him and he just forgot?