Angelina Pivarnick Says Jason Tartick Has Been Sliding Into Her DMs

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Are Angelina Pivarnkick and Jason Tartick a match made in reality TV heaven?

They may seem like an unlikely pair, but in the wake of Jason’s recent Jersey Shore cameo, many fans believe that these two might be headed for the smush room.

And with Jason back on the market, the timing could be better.

Jason Tartick enjoys a Dobel Tequila Ace Paloma at the Dobel Tequila Club at the 2024 US Open on August 31, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Maestro Dobel)

As we previously reported, Jason and Kat Stickler have broken up after six months of dating.

The Bachelorette alum and the TikTok personality looked to be getting serious. But alas it wasn’t meant to be.

Fortunately, it seems like Angelina is more than willing to swoop in and pick up the pieces.

Angelina Pivarnick Says Jason Tartick Totally Wants Her

Jason made an unexpected cameo on Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, competing in a celebrity flag football game with Pauly D.

Angelina Pivarnick attends iHeartRadio 100’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented By Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

“I know Jason because he was on The Bachelorette,” Angelina explained.

“His manager had reached out to me to go on his podcast and we just had a great conversation. I haven’t seen him since I did his podcast, but I’m gonna come clean … Jason Tartick is in my DMs. He thinks I’m very pretty.”

“Who’s that?” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino asked at one point. When Angeliners explained their history, the Sitch replied, “You banged him too?”

“No, I didn’t bang him!” Angelina clarified. Maybe not, but there was certainly a flirty vibe between the two of them.

Angelina Pivarnick attends iHeartRadio z100’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented By Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

“I love your ass, Jason, it looks good in those tight f–king panties!” Angelina shouted from the sideline at one point.

“You gotta stop distracting me!” Jason replied with a laugh.

“I’m feeling like there’s a thing going on here,” Sam “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola remarked, after noting the “sexual tension” between Angelina and Jason.

A Minor Inconvenience

Of course, Angelina probably should’ve pumped the brakes a bit, as this episode was filmed around the time that she got engaged to Vin Tortorella.

“Right now, Vin [Tortorella] and I are in a very weird place. I go back and forth with it. So seeing Jason, this guy who’s very likable, is nice. It makes me feel good,” she explained.

Angelina Pivarnick attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

“I think you like him a little,” Sammi noted. That was putting it mildly.

At halftime, Angelina ran onto the field, hugged Jason, and shouted, “Let’s go out! I wanna go out!”

“He’s just a nice guy,” she later explained, adding:

“He’s going through a breakup. We’re friends. I kind of am feeling like Taylor Swift right now and he’s Travis Kelce.” Okay, that might be pushing it.

The episode was filmed before Jason started dating Kat. At the time, he was still fresh from his breakup with Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Jason Tartick attends the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Interestingly, it might have yielded our most compelling information yet about the cause of Jason and Kaitlyn’s split.

“This guy Jason used to date Joey’s friend [Kaitlyn]. Joey is my gay bestie,” she explained.

“I definitely trust his opinion. I just don’t want her to get hurt by this guy because I know some things Joey said [about him]. [Kaitlyn] spilled a lot of tea about him.”

In the words of Pauly D, Jason might’ve just been busted big-time. But dating Angelina might lead to a role another reality show, so don’t be surprised if he pursues it!

\