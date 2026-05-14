Britney Spears Accusing of Chaotic Dinner & ‘Barking’ at Tavern (But What …

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Last month, Britney Spears checked herself into rehab in the wake of her DUI arrest weeks earlier.

After this courageous choice, she’s back from Maine and hanging with friends once again.

How’s she doing?

According to some patrons at a tavern that she visited, Britney had a high chaos dinner. But is it true?

Singer Britney Spears speaks during the grand opening of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation Britney Spears Campus on November 4, 2017. (Photo Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Even if the tavern has ‘dog’ in the name, why would you bark?

On Wednesday, May 13, Britney reportedly enjoyed a night out with friends at Blue Dog Tavern in Sherman Oaks, as Los Angeles neighborhood.

This news comes by way of TMZ.

Britney reportedly sat in a corner with a man and a woman, neither of whom were identified.

Allegedly, the singer spoke in raised voices with her dining companions, goofing around. At one point, there was even barking — which we can now explain.

Witnesses told the tabloid that the scene was chaotic and “kind of sad,” even if they also complimented Britney’s appearance.

According to one restaurant patron, Britney walked past the table while carrying a knife.

This is a normal thing to do in a restaurant — especially a “laid back neighborhood tavern” as the place brands itself, where needing an extra utensil might involve getting up and fetching (or returning) it yourself.

For some reason, a witness claimed that they worried that Britney — a grown woman in her 40s — might accidentally stab someone.

One sometimes wonders if constant news stories full of hand-wringing “concern” about her juggling prop knives or whatever have planted unfounded beliefs into people’s minds.

The witness described one actual bad thing from the dinner. Britney reportedly lit a cigarette inside and near the door, as if this were the Purge, but staff had her put it out.

What makes this more than a ‘woman eats dinner with friends’ story?

According to the report, the table was messy after the fact, and Britney did not eat much.

A witness even claimed that Britney and the man were “feeding each other,” with her allegedly telling the man: “I love you.”

That could be anything from a new love interest to a platonic friend.

In fact, people often feel most at peace and playful with a friend rather than with someone they’ve just started dating.

Interestingly, TMZ shared that many diners did not realize that it was Britney until after she left. One of the things about celebrities is that recognition is heavily contextual. If you don’t expect to see one of the most famous women on the planet two booths over, you likely won’t.

Update: A rep for Britney tells TMZ … "This is completely blown out of proportion. Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard. She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbors."



They continue, "At no point did she put… pic.twitter.com/9IJR7umpc1 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 14, 2026

A representative for Britney followed up, speaking to TMZ about her dinner with friends.

“This is completely blown out of proportion. Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard,” the rep explained. “She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbors.”

The statement continued: “At no point did she put anyone in danger with a knife. She was cutting her hamburger in half.”

Understandably, the rep lamented: “This constant attack on everything that she does and this is exactly what happened 20 years ago when the media tried to depict Britney as a bad person. This is ridiculous and it needs to stop now.”

Britney’s representative is correct. While we’d love to hear about her cleaning up her table and not smoking indoors (or at all, obviously), one has to imagine that every time that she has an even less eventful dinner out, there are no headlines … which reinforces the idea that she’s some sort of loose cannon or whatever.