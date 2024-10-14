Jason Tartick and Kat Stickler: It’s All Over After 6 Months!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jason Tartick and Kat Stickler are going their separate ways.

Over this past weekend, The Bachelorette alum and the TikTok personality Kat Stickler have split after approximately six months of dating.

Jason Tartick enjoys a Dobel Tequila Ace Paloma at the Dobel Tequila Club at the 2024 US Open on August 31, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Maestro Dobel)

“I am sad to share that Kat and I are no longer together,” Tartick wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, October 12.

“It’s fair to say that I love hard with all my heart and fall fast. Sometimes in life that works out and other times, it doesn’t. This time it didn’t.”

Continued the reality star:

“Kat has brought me so much happiness and light, she brought out parts of me I never knew existed. I will forever be grateful for her and, of course [her daughter] sweet MK. This chapter closes amicably, and another opens.”

Jason Tartick attends Modern Luxury Nashville Launch Sponsored By Dolce & Gabanna at The Hermitage on September 30, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Modern Luxury)

Tartick previously ended his engagement to Kaitlyn Bristowe in August 2023.

“We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate,” wrote Tartick and Bristowe in a joint statement at the time.

“We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life-altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate.”

Jason and Kaitlyn met in 2018 when the former was a guest on the latter’s podcast; they got engaged in May 2021.

(Instagram)

For her part, Stickler addressed the split in a social media video.

“So with two back-to-back hurricanes, I obviously didn’t think it was the right time to talk about my personal life. But a lot of you have already guessed and, yes, Jason and I have broken up,” she said in this footage.

She also emphasized that the break-up was “amicable” and said of the relationship: “it just didn’t work.”

Jason Tartick attends the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

After being seen together at the Stagecoach Music Festival in April, the two made their red carpet debut at the Formula 1 race in Miami the following month.

On June 17, Tartick confirmed the relationship on an episode of his Trading Secrets podcast.

“It’s such an exciting time in my life, and I’m just beyond thankful for all the love and support,” he said back then, adding:

“I honestly have no other words than peace, happiness, and just grateful. Like, just very, very, very, very grateful.”