Dave Bautista Roasts ‘Whiny’ Donald Trump in Epic Diss

Dave Bautista just obliterated Trump with a diss targeting one of his biggest fanbases: the manosphere.

Despite the disgraced former president’s laundry list of felony convictions, additional charges, and innumerable policy failures, some misogynists gravitate towards his unapologetic cruelty, viewing it as strength.

It’s time for a reality check.

And Dave Bautista, who is both an actor and a retired professional wrestler, is here to deliver it.

For Jimmy Kimmel Live, actor and retired professional wrestler Dave Bautista tore into disgraced former president Donald Trump’s attempts at projecting a “strong” and “masculine” image by administering a dose of reality. (Image Credit: ABC)

Dave Bautista was a natural choice to diss Donald Trump

After Jimmy Kimmel noted how some men in recent polls claim to perceived the disgraced former president as a “strong, alpha man,” he introduced a skit of Dave Bautista.

In the video, the actor and retired professional wrestler appear while wearing boxing gloves in a gymn.

“Fellas, we gotta talk,” he begins, addressing the alarming proportion of American men who see something strong and somehow worthwhile about Donald Trump. “A lot of men seem to think that Donald Trump is some kind of tough guy. He’s not.”

Disgraced former President Donald Trump pouts during a town hall at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center on October 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

“I mean, look at him, he wears more makeup than Dolly Parton,” Dave Bautista continues about Trump. “He whines like a baby.”

While a video montage shows corroborating evidence of his claims, Bautista adds: “The guy is afraid of birds. Donald Trump had his daddy pay a doctor to say his little feet hurt so he could dodge the draft. Look at that gut. It’s like a garbage bag full of buttermilk.”

“He’s barely strong enough to hold an umbrella,” Bautista accuses while video shows Trump struggling with an umbrella while it is raining. “He’s got jugs. Big ones. Like Dolly Parton. And you know that little dance he does? He looks like he’s jacking off a pair of giraffes.”

Dave Bautista continues, targeting Donald Trump’s notorious behavior

“He’s moody. He pouts. He throws tantrums. He acts like a 5-year-old behind the wheels of a truck,” he characterizes.

Bautista then proposes: “This November, let’s stop kidding ourselves.”

Ultimately, the 2024 presidential election may come down to thousands of votes in a few key districts of several swing states. The electoral college makes a mockery of democracy itself, and threatens to doom our nation and the world.

Dave Bautista attends the Los Angeles special screening of Lionsgate’s ‘The Killer’s Game’ at Regal LA Live on September 09, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Did Bautista do a good job? Well, yes. He did an excellent job of the skit, both by being himself and by delivering his lines. We would expect nothing less from the Guardians of the Galaxy, Dune, and Riddick (2013) star. He’s a great actor.

The skit did contain elements of body-shaming that frankly have no place just about anywhere in society. Donald Trump’s body is solely his business. His opposition to fundamental human rights and to the rule of law, his alarming history, and the dire threat that he poses to America itself are the relevant issues.

But Dave Bautista did not write the skit. Jimmy Kimmel didn’t, either. And it may be worth nothing that the skit at least ostensibly targeted an audience — toxic, insecure men obsessed with chasing patriarchal ideals that they are convinced will make them happy — who might respond well to such disappointing rhetoric.