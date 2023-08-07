Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick: The Engagement is Over!

Shocking and sad news today out of Bachelor Nation:

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are going their separate ways.

The exes, who began dating back in 2019, got engaged in May 2021.

They met after Tartick (who appeared as a contestant on season 14 of The Bachelorette) appeared on Off the Vine in 2018, a podcast co-hosted by Bristol… who was The Season 11 Bachelorette and who accepted a proposal from Shawn Booth to conclude her run.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick attend the 50th birthday celebration of friend and former bachelorette Trista Sutter at the all-new Sandals Royal CuraÃ§ao Resort on December 5, 2022. (Getty)

Bristowe and Booth broke up after three years as a couple.

“After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” Kailtlyn and Jason wrote in a joint statement on August 6.

“We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate.”

Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe attend iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One at The Forum on January 18, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Getty)

The reality stars went on to note their plans for their shared canines.

“Our dogs Ramen & Pinot will continue to be cared for together as brothers,” they wrote.

“While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together.”

The former couple continued:

“Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die.”

Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe attend the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards at the iHeartRadio Theater on January 17, 2020 in Burbank, California. (Getty)

They concluded:

“We are beyond thankful for the memories made together, and for your support of us and the boys throughout the years.

“Moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other.

“We don’t know what the future holds so please try to hold space for us in your hearts.”

These two got engaged in May 2021. They split two years later. (Instagram)

Shortly after announcing the end of her engagement, Bristowe told followers that she is taking a social media hiatus.

She first shared a makeup-free selfie (below) on her Instagram Story, writing, “See you soon bye for now.”

Kaitlyn then wrote over another Instagram Story post in white text:

“If everyone can say some sort of prayer for both of our hearts we would love that. I just know social media can be awful so taking a little break.”

For his part, Tartick has not said anything in public outside of the shared message above.

Kaitlyn Bristowe shared this photo not long after confirming she had broken up with Jason Tartick. (Instagram)

Bristowe served as host of The Bachelor for a brief period of time after Chris Harrison departed the role.

She told Entertainment Tonight two years ago of Tartick’s proposal:

“It was everything I could have asked for. The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful.

“We’ve never locked eyes like that in our lives. We were holding hands, so intense, and I was listening to his every word, but still blacked out.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick had a good run. Alas, it has come to a romantic end. (Instagram)

The former couple sparked split speculation in late July when Bristowe ditched her engagement ring during a beach vacation without her fiancé.

Days later, she posted a selfie of her crying, writing:

“Just know that the highlights are mostly posted about. You’re not alone in your struggles.”

We send our best wishes to Bristowe and Tartick. We truly hope each finds happiness.