Angelina Pivarnick: ENGAGED to Vinny Tortorella!

Angelina Pivarnick is hoping to leave her relationship drama in the past.

How so?

By looking toward the future with boyfriend Angelina Pivarnick, a future that now almost definitely includes a diamond ring… an impending wedding ceremony… and, the Jersey Shore star hopes, her true Happily Ever After.

Yes, folks. Angelina Pivarnick is engaged!

Angelina Pivarnick has said YES! She’s engaged to boyfriend Vinny.

According to a teaser shown at the end of this’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Vinny got down on one knee this past November at a birthday party for Vinny Guadagnino.

“I want to grow old with you,” he says in the footage “I love you Ang and I want you to marry me.”

“She said yes!” the roommates then chant of Angelina, who had just held a divorce party for their pal in a New Orleans cemetery where they burned her wedding dress.

Pivarnick split from husband Chris in February 2022 — amid an onslaught of infidelity speculation.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 17: In this image released on May 17, (L-R) Angelina Pivarnick and Christopher Larangeira attend the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

“In late November and early December [2021], Angelina was in Spain filming a Jersey Shore spin-off with cast members from the Shore shows from around the world,” a production source told The Ashley’s Reality TV Round Up many months ago.

“Angelina got close to one of the guys in the cast.

“It was well-known.”

Angelina mostly responded to this rumor by accusing Chris of also having cheated on her.

Angelina has been at the center of a firestorm of drama. (Photo via MTV)

Angelina and Vinny made their red carpet debut in February at The Real Housewives of New Jersey premiere.

The two have remained relatively private about their romance, with the except of the photo Angelina shared two days ago to Instagram — which we posted at the outset of this article.

Angelina hasn’t spoken out a great deal about her divorce, either.

But she did tell People Magazine that she felt as if Chris was never truly on her side.

Angelina Pivarnick has become an unlikely favorite among Jersey Shore fans in recent years. And now, the pain Pivarnick endured in her early days on the show is being re-evaluated.

“It’s unfortunate. It’s sad. I cry a lot,” Angelina said awhile ago about her marital woes and subsequent split.

“The whole thing has just been very sad for me and just very hard. I don’t think people really know how hard it’s been for me…

“I always want to just be on my partner’s team. I want vice versa. I want us to be one. A solid team.

“And he has my back, I have his back.”