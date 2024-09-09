Jenn Tran: Devin Who?!? I’m Back Together with Jonathon Johnson!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jenn Tran can do it with a broken heart, folks.

By which we mean the following:

Both move on — and taunt her ex-fiance!

Jenn Tran and Johnathon Johnson on The Bachelorette. (ABC)

For those unaware, Tran wrapped up her season of The Bacherlotte last week, seemingly ending her journey in fairytale fashion when she proposed to Devin Strader.

But then we learned on ABC’s After the Final Rose special that Strader had broken up with Tran just two months after the show’s finale was taped.

“He had basically said that he didn’t love me anymore and didn’t feel the same way and felt like something had been off,” Tran said on air. “He regretted getting engaged and I didn’t know.”

Jenn was clearly, and understandable, shaken by this development.

Jenn Tran got along very well with Jonathon Johnson on The Bachelorette. (ABC)

But she appears to have gotten over it.

On September 7, Tran shared a TikTok video of herself lip-synching these lyrics: “Everybody wants to know what I would do if I didn’t win.

“As she paused her train of thought, Jonathon Johnson walked into the frame and mouthed, “I guess we’ll never know.”

Whoa there, right?!?!?!?!?!?

Tran also captioned her upload “Guess we’ll never know,” apparently poking fun at herself because Johnson was a contestant on this past season of The Bachelorette.

She sent him home after fantasy suite week in favor of connections with finalists Strader and Marcus Shoberg.

Jenn Tran on the finale of her Bachelorette season. (ABC)

Now, to be clear, we have no idea if Tran and Johnson are a couple.

They do imply as much in this footage, which prompted one social media user to quote/paraphrase Taylor Swift and wrote:

“’I once believed love would be black and white … but it’s golden.’ Jonathon is literally golden.”

Tran replied to the fan in a follow-up video, saying that “the man makes some valid points.”

She certainly seems smitten with Jonathon Johnson, in our education opinion at least.

Jenn Tran meets Devin on the first night of her Bachelorette season. (ABC)

For his part, Strader has fired some shots at Tran, claiming that she wanted to dump him first and that he at minimum wanted to end their engagement in person… despite doing it over the phone in the end.

Johnson, meanwhile, was upset when he was sent home.

But also said on his final episode that he could see Tran was more into the two men who remained.

“She’s confessing her love for Marcus and Devin’s saying that he’s in love with her and I’m sitting there in this middle ground with her, where everything’s great, it’s fun, we have no issues with each other, no drama,” Jonathon recalled at the time.

“It’s easy, but that next step isn’t there.”

Maybe it wasn’t then. But maybe it could still be now, Bachelor Nation. Stay tuned!