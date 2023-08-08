Jason Tartick Says He's "Beyond Heartbroken" Over Stunning Split from Kaitlyn Bristowe

Jason Tartick is in romantic mourning.

As previously reported, the former Bachelorette contestant ended his four-year relationship with Kaitlyn Bristowe this week, an unexpected development to those who are followers and/or fans of Bachelor Nation.

“We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate,” wrote Tartick and Bristowe in a joint statement.

Jason Tartick talks here about his tragic split from Kaitlyn Bristowe. (Instagram)

Jason and Kaitlyn met in 2018 when the former was a guest on the latter’s podcast; they got engaged in May 2021.

“Thank you for the support and love over the years,” Tartick wrote alongside late Monday alongside photos of him and Bristowe.

This message marked the first time Tartick addressed the break-up on his own.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick attend the 50th birthday celebration of friend and former bachelorette Trista Sutter at the all-new Sandals Royal CuraÃ§ao Resort on December 5, 2022. (Getty)

After explaining to observers that they’d be sharing custody of their dogs, Tartick and Bristowe continued as follows in their original statement:

“Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other.

“It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die.”

Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe attend iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One at The Forum on January 18, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Getty)

Shortly before the twosome confirmed their split, many social media users started to wonder whether there was trouble afoot when Bristowe was spotted without her engagement ring — or her fiancé — on vacation last month.

She later shared a cryptic message about facing “struggles” as Tartick spent time with his family solo.

Amid this speculation, Bristowe — a former lead on The Bachelorette and co-host of The Bachelor — wrote online:

“I cannot believe the audacity of people to expect things from me when I haven’t even been able to process things for myself. Have a f—king heart.”

Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe attend the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards at the iHeartRadio Theater on January 17, 2020 in Burbank, California. (Getty)

It’s clear that both sides are struggling mightily with what has transpired.

“If everyone can say some sort of prayer for both of our hearts we would love that,” wrote Bristowe as a caption to an image of herself crying yesterday.

“I just know social media can be awful so taking a little break.”

In a subsequent Instagram Story of his own, meanwhile Tartick reflected on how special his relationship with Bristowe had been.

“I will forever be grateful for this beautiful person that was brought into my life,” he wrote.

Tartick emphasized in a third upload how he felt “beyond heartbroken” that his chapter with Bristowe had ended.

“Please be kind as we go through our individual journeys to heal,” he told folks.

Yes, the engagement is over. But Jason Tartick still loves Kaitlyn Bristowe. (Instagram)

Bristowe was previously engaged to Shawn Booth, who earned her final rose on season 11 of The Bachelorette.

Tartick, for his part, made his Bachelorette debut on season 14, competing at the time for Becca Kufrin’s heart.

The former ABC personality concluded upon making their sad announcement:

“We are beyond thankful for the memories made together, and for your support of us and the boys throughout the years.

“Moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other.

“We don’t know what the future holds so please try to hold space for us in your hearts.”