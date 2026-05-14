Chud the Builder: Influencer Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting Man Outside …

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A Tennessee man named Dalton Eatherly — better known online as Chud the Builder — has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

The controversial influencer was taken into police custody on Wednesday after he allegedly shot a man outside a courthouse.

Police were called to the scene after receiving a call indicating that two men had exchanged gunfire.

The streamer known as Chud the Builder allegedly shot a man in broad daylight. (Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

Eatherly allegedly livestreamed the entire incident, claiming that he was jumped outside of the courthouse.

According to TMZ, he was in court for a civil suit pertaining to unpaid debts.

He told police that he accidentally shot himself during the altercation.

Eatherly has built a following by posting unabashedly racist content on social media.

“I had to defend myself by shooting him,” Eatherly said during the livestream, according to CNN.

He alleged that the victim was part of a group of men who were “laughing” and “pointing at me.”

“I have PTSD,” the victim allegedly remarked to Eatherly.

“He said, ‘You start saying all that chimp out s–t to me and ‘imma hit you,’ and he hit me, he started whaling on me,” Eatherly said.

CNN notes that Eatherly has made several racist videos in which he referred to Black people as chimps.

“It’s unfortunate that incidents like this are happening in our community,” Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson said in a statement.

“This kind of violence won’t be tolerated, and our office will work to make sure those responsible are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

The incident took place just days after Eatherly was arrested and charged with theft of services for allegedly skipping out on a nearly $400 tab in a Nashville restaurant.

He continued streaming throughout that entire incident, as well.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.