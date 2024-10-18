Katie Cassidy Breaks Silence on Boyfriend Liam Payne’s Death

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Liam Payne’s girlfriend has spoken out two days after the sudden and shocking death of the former One Direction group member.

“Thank you for all the kind words and love that has been sent my way,” the long-time actress wrote in an October 18 Instagram Stories message.

“I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days have felt real. I ask and pray that you give me the grace and space to navigate this in private.”

Liam Payne and Katie Cassidy pose on the red carpet upon arrival at The 2022 Fashion Awards in London on December 5, 2022. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Cassidy and Payne started dating in 2022.

In the wake of Payne falling off the balcony of a hotel in Argentina this week, Cassidy referred to the pop star as her “angel” and then addressed him as follows:

“You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam.”

Payne had been in Argentina for a couple weeks, ever since attending former bandmate Niall Horan’s concert at the Movistar Arena.

Cassidy accompanied Payne to the show on October 2, but was not around him on the day of his death, having flown back home to Florida on October 12.

Liam Payne of One Direction performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FMs Jingle Ball 2015 Presented by Capital One at STAPLES CENTER on December 4, 2015 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

According to an autopsy report from Argentina’s National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office determined, the 31-year-old singer died of “multiple traumas” and “internal and external hemorrhages” after falling from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires.

Payne was pronounced dead at 5:07 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

This same document noted that hotel staff had called 911 just minutes earlier requesting assistance for an unnamed guest who was claimed to be “under the influence of drugs and alcohol and had destroyed some objects in the room.”

There remains some question over whether or not Payne fell or jumped to his death.

Liam Payne and Harry Styles of One Direction perform on stage during 102.7 KIIS FMs Jingle Ball 2015 Presented by Capital One at STAPLES CENTER on December 4, 2015 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Along with Cassidy, Payne’s former One Direction co-stars have also mourned their friend’s death via various statements and messages.

“I’m absolutely devastated about the passing of my amazing friend, Liam. It just doesn’t feel real,” Niall Horan wrote on his Instagram alongside a photo of the two as teenagers.

“Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious. He was the brightest in every room and always made everyone feel happy and secure.

“All the laughs we had over the years, sometimes about the simplest of things, keep coming to mind through the sadness,” he added. “We got to live out our wildest dreams together and I will cherish every moment we had forever. The bond and friendship we had doesn’t happen often in a lifetime.”

Liam Payne attends the New Nobu Opening during the Atlantis, The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend, a new ultra-luxury resort on January 20, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Added Harry Styles after learning of Payne’s passing:

“I am truly devastated by the news of Liam’s passing.

“His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it.

“Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious. He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving. The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend.

“My heart breaks for Karen, Geoff, Nicola and Ruth, his son Bear, and all those around the world who knew and loved him, as I did.”