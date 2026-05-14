Nick Cannon Getting a Netflix Reality Show About All 12 Kids

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For years, reality TV has filled a niche once occupied by sideshow acts in traveling circuses.

A new series is coming soon — one in the vein of Octomom, Jon & Kate Plus 8, and even the disgraced Duggar family’s time on screen.

But this one has a celebrity twist.

Are you ready to follow Nick Cannon as he juggles having 12 kids by six different women?

Nick Cannon attends the 57th NAACP Image Awards Official BET Dinner on February 27, 2026. (Photo Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

They should really call it ‘Loose Cannon’ (but they’re cowards)

Move over, Nadya Suleman. Dodekadad is coming to Netflix.

(That’s not the show’s title. Variety reports that the working title is Cannon’s House of Cards, which is … uninspired.)

The upcoming reality docuseries threatens to “pull back the curtain on the complete chaos, headline-making drama and heartfelt moments that come with raising 12 kids by six different moms.”

The teaser continues: “All while managing his booming career and complicated personal life.”

His career is booming? That’s new information to many.

“Get an inside look at how Nick Cannon navigates his wild, blended families with humor, vulnerability, and his genuine dedication to being a present father,” the blurb claimed.

“From million-dollar meetings to midnight diaper runs,” the teaser threatens.

The press release wants people to “think Kardashian-level glam meets relatable, messy modern parenting.”

According to the premise: “This is fatherhood, fame, and family.”

Cannon’s estimated net worth is in the tens of millions. That’s a lot, but arguably doesn’t amount to Kardashian glam. Unless the blurb is referring to Rob.

Sometimes, a reality TV series feels like a reward for bad behavior

The news of Cannon’s new reality series came on Wednesday, May 13.

You may have noticed a lot of news from various television upfronts this week.

Wednesday was Netflix’s.

Cannon’s new gig is likely to turn heads and earn scorn.

It isn’t just that he’s a Trump supporter with a history of antisemitic scandals. It’s also that people are really tired of Cannon making bad choices that impact his family and acting like it’s cute.

The rest of us so often forget Cannon’s litany of children, to the point where some struggle to believe that he doesn’t mess up his own children’s names from time to time.

He has 15-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Cannon recently admitted to a sexist double-standard when it comes to them dating. (To be fair, he wouldn’t want his daughter dating a guy like him, right?)

With Abby De La Rosa, Cannon has twins Zion and Zillion, plus another child named Beautiful Zeppelin.

With Brittany Bell, he has Golden Saigon, Rise Messiah, and Powerful Queen. With Bre Tiesi, he has Legendary Love.

With LaNisha Cole, he has Onyx Ice. With Alyssa Scott, he shares Halo — but they were also parents to Zen, who died at 5 months old in 2021.

Whatever critics may say about Cannon himself, we wish his children the best. With life, with their upcoming reality TV fame, and in many cases, with their name change filings as adults.