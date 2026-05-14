Brazilian Bride Shot to Death By Groom Just Hours After Exchanging Vows

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What should have been the happiest day of her life ended in unimaginable tragedy.

A Brazilian bride was allegedly murdered by her new husband just hours after the couple said “I do,” according to multiple reports.

Nájylla Duenas Nascimento, 34, was shot and killed on Saturday, May 9, after a violent argument broke out between her and her husband during their wedding celebration.

A police officer puts up tape near a crime scene. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

According to Brazilian outlets, Nascimento and her new husband, Daniel Barbosa Marinho, became involved in a heated confrontation that quickly escalated into physical violence.

Marinho, 55, has worked as a member of Brazil’s Municipal Guard since 1998, according to People.

Despite emergency responders rushing to the scene, Nascimento — a mother of three children from a previous relationship — was tragically pronounced dead during what had begun as her own wedding reception.

In a devastating detail, witnesses told local outlets that family members at the residence managed to safely remove all of the children from the home before the situation turned deadly.

Authorities allege the violence escalated when Marinho used his service weapon to shoot his wife before fleeing the scene.

A mugshot of the man accused of shooting his bride on their wedding day. (Municipal Guard of Brazil)

According to reports, the initial gunshots were not fatal. However, investigators allege that Marinho later returned and fired at Nascimento again.

Shortly after her death, the suspect allegedly contacted the Municipal Guard himself to report the crime. He was later detained on and taken to the Second Women’s Defense Department, where he was placed in pretrial detention.

As officials investigated the scene, authorities reportedly recovered casings, projectiles, ammunition, and the weapon allegedly used in the shooting.

In a statement following the incident, the Municipal Guard of Campinas said it “deeply regrets the incident” and emphasized its commitment to combating violence in all forms.

“The corporation is fully cooperating with the Civil Police investigations and remains available to the authorities to provide all necessary clarifications,” a spokesperson said.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.