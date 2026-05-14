Diana Jenkins: I Never Put Teen Hayden Panettiere in Bed With a Naked Man!

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When Hayden Panettiere was a teenager, someone she trusted as a friend essentially served her up to a famous older man.

She has shared her story of getting away — but has not named the man or the accomplice who betrayed her.

The internet has been rife with speculation on both, with some suggesting that the latter might be a certain RHOBH alum.

But Diana Jenkins wants people to know that she’s not the culprit.

CEO of Neuro Drinks Diana Jenkins attends the 23rd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscar Viewing Party on February 22, 2015. (Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

She says that she’s not the betrayer

Years ago, Hayden Panettiere was friends with Diana.

There are photos of them hanging out and attending celebrity get-togethers.

This would have been while Heroes was airing, though admittedly after it got really bad.

And, of course, it was years before Diana became part of the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Internet sleuths quickly pointed to this (seemingly former) friendship, speculating that it could be Diana.

Actress Hayden Panettiere opens up to Jay Shetty about a TRAUMATIC experience where an industry “friend” set her up at 18 to end up alone in bed with a NAKED “very famous” man while stuck on a boat 😳👀



"She physically put me in the bed next to this undressed man who was very… pic.twitter.com/TbIscQg653 — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) May 11, 2026

A spokesperson for Diana told TMZ on Wednesday, May 13, that internet detectives should look elsewhere.

“Diana has had to deal with false online rumors before,” the spokesperson began.

“And sadly,” the statement announced, “this is just another example of that.”

Her spokesperson continued: “So let me be 100 percent clear about this: It most certainly is not Diana.”

Diana’s indirect statement added: “And anyone who claims it is her will be sued.”

Beyond the statement, is there anything else to exonerate her?

Please keep in mind that, in her interview and in her book, Hayden does not name the woman.

Which means that she has not accused Diana of anything.

These are internet users on social media who are connecting the dots. Believing — or at least hoping — that Hayden’s betrayer will be someone obvious in her history.

However, even tweets singling out Diana seem to not fit the timeline that Hayden herself provided.

She was 18 when a woman hand-delivered her to a naked celebrity man. She was 20 — years later — when she and Diana were hanging out at parties.

Pictured L with Diana Jenkins. Pictured R with Anthony Kiedis at the ROOM 23 release party hosted by Diana Jenkins. These are from 2009, when Panettiere was 20 years old.



You know Jenkins bought the house next to Dan Schneider to live in for #RHOBH? Crazy, huh? https://t.co/52dA0f3Qzw pic.twitter.com/KPKGo2M312 — Wrex Weed (@wrexweed) May 12, 2026

Another issue is that people who have already read Hayden’s book note that the woman in question probably doesn’t match with Diana for another reason.

Diana is a beautiful woman, but she’s also older than Hayden.

In the book, readers report, it sounds like the woman in question is much closer to Hayden’s age.

We get that Diana’s presence on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. Her spokesperson’s statement is also tone deaf — focusing more upon the internet rumors than on Hayden’s suffering.

But the real culprit is very likely someone else. We’d all like to know who this man is and who this woman is, but wild speculation probably doesn’t help.