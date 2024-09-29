Kody Faces Off With All 3 Of His Ex-Wives At Friend’s Wedding For First Time In Years

The latest episode of Sister Wives covered a monumental event no one thought would ever happen again.

Kody Brown, in the same room, with his wife and all of his ex-wives.

Given his, to put it mildly, hostile relationships with Christine, Meri, and Janelle, the thought of everyone gathering together seemed simply impossible.

And yet, here we are, will all the details about the surprising reunion, and the fallout thereafter.

Kody, Robyn, and Christine look on during a family wedding in flashback footage from ‘Sister Wives’. (TLC)

Kody Faces Off With All 3 Of His Ex-Wives At Friend’s Wedding

Season 19 of Sister Wives has been dominated thus far in catching viewers up to the present.

The footage shot for this season all comes from the end of 2022, well before some of the biggest turning points in the Brown family, like Garrison’s death.

We know that all of the parents – Kody, Janelle, Christine, Meri, and Robyn – were all at his funeral and memorial service. But it turns out, the Browns actually found themselves thrusted together before that, thankfully under different circumstances.

The third episode of season 19 kicks off with Kody and Co, discussing a mutual friend’s wedding. Everyone has been invited, and everyone is nervous.

It will mark the first time that all five of the adults have been together since Isbael’s graduation party a half and half earlier. Many of the kids are invited as well.

Janelle Brown looks sullen after confronting family at wedding. (TLC)

“I wish that things weren’t like this,” Janelle admits in her confessional ahead of the ceremony. Kody initially planned on skipping the wedding, hoping to avoid further “shit talk” from Christine and Janelle. In the end, he sucks it up and goes.

Christine shares her plan of attacked from the get go. “Ignore each other and pretend like you don’t exist.”

Janelle calls the evening “weird;” she admits she had interactions with Meri, although brief, and that Kody at one point cornered her to say “hi.” But things never escalated beyond that.

“It’s obviously over,” Janelle explains, as Kody insists the family is battling a “civil war.”

Mykelti Brown talks about her parents and the difficulties between Christine and Robyn on ‘Sister Wives.” (TLC)

Christine & Robyn Face Off At Mykelti’s Birth

There seems to be a lot of focus on the kids this season. Perhaps that’s on the part of the producers, knowing that the conversation amongst the fans right now is Kody’s relationship with his older kids.

Much of the episode is spent with all of the mothers lamenting that their kids don’t have a good relationship with Kody. Well, except for Robyn. Her kids being younger and still living with him, still have his attention.

It’s to the extent that Kody actually says he’s happy to have “loyalty” from Robyn’s kids, but not from his older ones. But honestly, who’s fault is that? As Christine and Meri explain, when Robyn entered the picture, the feeling amongst the other kids and families were that they were no longer special and no welcomed in Robyn’s house.

“From the very beginning, they knew that their dad was not going to always be there” Janelle explains.

But whatever riff remains between him and his children, Kody is sure it can be easily fixed.

What I’m thinking is with time going on and just a phone call once in a while that these relationships will come back and then I’ll be like in full fellowship with my children again,” Kody says. The thing is, he’s not the one making the phone calls. He’s expecting his kids to do it.

Robyn and Christine reunite for Mykelti Brown’s twins birth in family photo. (TLC)

It’s gotten to the point that Robyn has been reaching out to other wives’ kids to rebuild bridges. But she’s fail thus far.

Except for Mykelti. Robyn and Mykelti have remained very close over the years. So much so that, when it was time for her to give birth to her kids, Mykelti wanted her mom and Robyn there.

To Christine’s credit, she makes no effort to fight this. She even smiles alongside Robyn in photos shared from the day.

But later, in her confessional, she insists that there’s no fixing their broken family. Meanwhile, Robyn bursts into tears.

“For a moment I could forget all that,” she says about the happy day.