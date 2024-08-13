'Sister Wives' Season 19 : Explosive Trailer, Premiere Date & Show Spoilers Revealed

Season 19 of Sister Wives is but a few weeks away, and if the trailers are any indication, this season is going to be a ROLLER COASTER!

Between new marriages, cancer scares, and the shocking news of the death of one of Kody’s sons, season 19 is poised to be emotional.

It also plans to take us back in time a bit to show how the hell the Brown family got to this point to begin with.

Here’s what we know so far.

Christine Brown and David Woolley look so cute in this photo from Sister Wives. (TLC)

‘Sister Wives’ Season 19 First Look Answers A LOT of Questions

On August 13, TLC finally confirmed not only that Sister Wives was coming back for another season, but also the first trailer for Season 19.

There’s so much to unpack right from the get to, including the fact that clearly this season was filmed quite some time ago.

The trailer focus on Christine and David’s courtship, Meri’s move to Utah, and a showdown between Kody and Robyn, the last woman standing.

In the press release, the network teased just exactly what’s to come:

“There has been much change over the past few years, where all the Browns are facing new pathways forward. Meri takes her recent decision to leave Kody one step further by appealing to their former church for an official “release” (their version of a divorce). Janelle doesn’t need a divorce and is just moving on, which for her means moving away from Flagstaff. Christine has found her soulmate, David.

“In less than a year, they go on their first date, move in together, and then marry at a beautiful wedding surrounded by family and friends in Moab, Utah. While three of Kody’s wives have left, his fourth wife Robyn remains legally married to him. Now that the Browns have left polygamy behind, Robyn and Kody face challenges together as a monogamous couple and how to adapt to a lifestyle they never planned on living.”

In a secondary trailer released two weeks before the premiere, Kody shares just how out of control everything is – meaning that he no longer has a hold on his wives.

“They have all BETRAYED me,” he yells to… Robyn? The woods? The audience? Too soon to tell on that one!

The dream of the big polygamist family is over. A new season of #SisterWives premieres Sunday, September 15 at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/gkC7s2xWiX — TLC Network (@TLC) August 26, 2024

Sister Wives is set to return to TLC on Sunday, September 15 at 10PM ET/PT.

While fans are happy to have the news confirmed, it was pretty much a given after one of Kody’s kids spilled the beana.s

Of late, Mykelti Brown and her husband, Tony Padron, have been sitting down for a number of YouTube videos, most recently telling fans that they are moving from Utah to North Carolina.

“My mom, she is happy for our adventure,” Mykelti recently said of Christine Brown‘s reaction to the decision.

“She supports our choices because we’re doing it for us, as a family, but she’s also extremely sad that we’ll be leaving her.”

Along with this bombshell drop, meanwhile, a Reddit user quoted Christine’s daughter as saying the show would be back by late August or early September.

This individual went on to note that Mykelti has been revealing various teases regarding what viewers can expect from Sister Wives Season 19:

“The season will include her pregnancy with the twins, as well as Christine and David dating.”

We can’t verify whether these spoilers or accurate or not, but she does show up in the trailer above, so it is very possible.

Christine Brown gesture here at David Woolley during his first Sister Wives appearance. (TLC)

David Woolley Joining ‘Sister Wives’ Season 19 In BIG WAY

Now here’s the other thing: Christine married David Woolley ALL the way back in October 2023.

Heck, the ceremony was even filmed for a TLC special.

Were these upcoming episodes truly filmed SUCH a long time ago that we’ll be simply watching them date on Season 19? The answer is, after watching the trailer, yes.

We get to see their first date, their journey to falling in love – AND David meet Kody for the first time!

Regardless of the timeline, Christine Brown sat down with People Magazine at the start of 2024 and made it very clear that David would be in the new season.

O

“People are going to be seeing a lot with the two of us,” Brown told the publication in a joint interview with David, adding: “I’m really excited for everybody to meet David more, because he’s really genuine.”

As loyal Sister Wives fans know, Christine split from Kody Brown in November 2021, writing on Instagram back then:

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.”

Christine later met Woolley on a dating website and went public with the relationship on Valentine’s Day of 2023.

“I finally found the love of my life, David,” she said at the time, clearly very smitten.

(TLC)

David Is Already Used To The Cameras

Fast forward to October of 2023, and Christine and David were married, and so, his career in reality tv took off.

First, he sat alongside Brown for a discussion on the Sister Wives one-on-one special that aired in December; then he got tons of screen time when TLC followed the pair around for their special, Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding.

But with Season 19, he will have his firs legitimate run as a cast member.

“They threw me to the wolves,” joked Woolley to People, who said he “never wanted to be on camera” before meeting and falling for Christine.

He’s accepted and embraced this new aspect of his life, however.

Christine Brown is featured in this Sister Wives interview. (TLC)

“Listen, I tried, but then I ended up talking over him and then I feel really bad,” Brown jumped in with People, explaining how she has done all she can to take the lead on air.

“When the interview with the one-on-one with [host] Suki [Krishnan], she was like, ‘How did you propose?’ And I’m like, ‘Let me tell you.’ And I just totally took over.”

Meri Brown looks a little bit concerned in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

Meri Brown Is Returning To ‘Sister Wives’ Despite Fall Out With Family

In the last few years, it’s become clear that Meri has had a falling out with her plural family.

After leaving Kody, her relationship with the other wives start to deteriorate. For one thing, she was not at Christine’s wedding. For another, she sat along at Garrison’s memorial, separate from Janelle and the kids (more on that in a second.)

However, whatever drama is happening with the other women, Meri is still part of the TV family. She confirmed on Miss Understood Podcast with Rachel Uchitel that she would be back for season 19.

“I’m around,” she insisted, though gave no details on the show filming. She simply added, “I’m very excited. I’m not going anywhere. “

How will ‘Sister Wives’ Season 19 Deal With Garrison Brown’s Death?

While the family sounds prepared to kick off another season, things took a turn for the devastating on March 5. That’s when it was announced that Janelle and Kody’s son Garrison died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The news saddened the world over, given that the young man was on 25 and that he was just starting to rebuild his life in Arizona. Garrison famously had a falling out with his famous father, but was still incredibly close with his mother.

Now we know that, not only is the show is cancelled, but that the season will do a fast-forward to showcase the aftermath of Garrison’s death.

“This season, the family faces the devastating passing of Janelle and Kody’s son, Garrison Brown. Through the heartbreaking pain, the family navigates this incredible tragedy and comes together to mourn and celebrate his life,” reads the press release.

This confirms reports from The Sun that suggested that the show was indeed in production at the time of Garrison’s passing.

“As sad as it is, his unexpected death came during the timeline of filming,” a family source shared with the outlet.

Garrison’s strained relationship with father Kody was a family focus last season and the source claims that TLC will want to “continue the storyline and fans are going to expect to know what happened to him.”

“

Kody Brown and Janelle Brown share the screen here. They no longer share a marriage. (TLC)

Will ‘Sister Wives’ Be Canceled After Season 19?

Given everything we’ve heard, the likelihood that the show is cancelled is low. Undoubtedly, the family will want to share their next steps in the wake of tragedy with fans.

But who will star on the show?

It will include Christine and David; a now-single Janelle Brown; Meri Brown and maybe her new ex-boyfriend; and then Kody and Robyn Brown, who remain legally married.

But since this was taped, so much has changed. Everyone has moved off of Coyote Pass, started new lives – really started new lives.

Is it even the same show anymore if the all the wives are scattered to the wind.

The idea of season 20 really feels far fetched.